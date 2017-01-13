State & Local News

Brown, Legislature differ sharply on California budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown sees a budget deficit and an urgent need for spending … »More

California’s Kamala Harris sworn in to succeed Sen. Barbara Boxer

(AP) - Former California Attorney General Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first Indian-American senator Tuesday. … »More

US Rep. Becerra nominated for California attorney general

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday nominated Xavier Becerra to be California's next attorney … »More

Business News

California Tells Uber to Stop Rides in Self-Driving Cars

The Black Unemployment Rate is Double What Whites Experience

Attorney general leads criminal probe of Wells Fargo bank

National News

Yes We Did: Obama Rallies All Americans in Farewell Speech

(NNPA) -  “Yes, we did!” Those were the words that Barack Hussein Obama ended his farewell speech to America on … »More

Obama pens law review article on criminal justice challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama returned to his roots at the Harvard Law Review on Thursday, penning an … »More

White nationalists raise millions with tax-exempt charities

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The federal government has allowed four groups at the forefront of the white nationalist … »More

Political News

Black lawmakers to speak out against Sessions in hearing

California hires ex-Attorney General Holder to fight Trump

Trump presidency puts California Legislature in defense mode

Upcoming Events

Mike Dailey’s Death Stuns Community, Memorial Planned For Dec. 17

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The community is mourning the loss of local author, producer, songwriter Mike Dailey who was tragically killed last weekend in the Greenhaven area. The complete details of Dailey’s … [Read More...]

IndiviZible Speaker Series to Feature Best Selling Author Terry McMillan

(OAK PARK) - Last but not least. The Indivizible Speakers Series comes to a close on Thursday, December 8 with its year-end installment featuring best selling author, Terry McMillan. The event, led by … [Read More...]

SBCC Foundation Hosts 31st Annual Installation & Business Gala

(SACRAMENTO) - The Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce Foundation is scheduled to host its 31st Annual Installation and Business Awards Gala on Friday, December 9. The event is to be held at the … [Read More...]

Daily Digital Empowerment Series

RICHARD PAN: Recruiting to Fill California’s Diversity Gap

OPINION - I have been fighting for a state workforce that reflects the diversity of our state and community. With many state workers approaching retirement and an increase in available state jobs, I … »More

ROBERT WOODS: The Stock Market (Cont.)

OPINION - In a prior article I talked about the Stock Market and their components. We will continue where we left off with a discussion about Stock Market Management and Market Capitalization. … »More

TIANA BURSE: How To Overcome Life’s Challenges

OPINION - "Don't give up just because things are hard." - Anonymous Over the last 11 years I have found myself in a mental place where I didn't know if I could handle another life challenge or … »More

Sports & Entertainment News

Cousins scores 24, Kings come back to beat Pistons 100-94

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It took four tries for the Sacramento Kings to win for the first time on their much-anticipated, seven-game homestand. DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to help the Kings stage a dramatic … »More

Raiders in search of QB, Broncos in search of a coach

DENVER (AP) — The Broncos are in search of a coach. The Raiders are looking for a quarterback. Neither of these AFC West rivals came out of Sunday in as good of shape as they went in. After a 24-6 victory, Denver coach Gary Kubiak told his … »More

‘Too Close to Home’: Tyler Perry on all-white starring cast

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry is known for creating opportunities for Black actors. But recently the African-American filmmaker weathered a backlash for assembling an all-white starring cast for the TLC drama series "Too Close to Home." Perry rejects … »More

Health News

Study: Premium hikes add $10B to taxpayers’ health law tab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers will fork over nearly $10 billion more next year to cover double-digit premium hikes for … »More

Obama health plan hit by double-digit premium hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Premiums will go up sharply next year under President Barack Obama's health care law, and many consumers … »More

