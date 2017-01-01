Featured Stories
State & Local News
California’s Kamala Harris sworn in to succeed Sen. Barbara Boxer
(AP) - Former California Attorney General Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first Indian-American senator Tuesday. … »More
US Rep. Becerra nominated for California attorney general
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday nominated Xavier Becerra to be California's next attorney … »More
City, county approve negotiations on $1.3B Raiders stadium
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — City and county officials approved opening negotiations with an investment group on a … »More
National News
Obama pens law review article on criminal justice challenges
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama returned to his roots at the Harvard Law Review on Thursday, penning an … »More
White nationalists raise millions with tax-exempt charities
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The federal government has allowed four groups at the forefront of the white nationalist … »More
Black Celebrities, Athletes Say “Give Trump a Chance”
(AP) - Several prominent African-Americans and celebrities said that they supported President-Elect Donald Trump. … »More
Upcoming Events
Mike Dailey’s Death Stuns Community, Memorial Planned For Dec. 17
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The community is mourning the loss of local author, producer, songwriter Mike Dailey who was tragically killed last weekend in the Greenhaven area. The complete details of Dailey’s … [Read More...]
IndiviZible Speaker Series to Feature Best Selling Author Terry McMillan
(OAK PARK) - Last but not least. The Indivizible Speakers Series comes to a close on Thursday, December 8 with its year-end installment featuring best selling author, Terry McMillan. The event, led by … [Read More...]
SBCC Foundation Hosts 31st Annual Installation & Business Gala
(SACRAMENTO) - The Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce Foundation is scheduled to host its 31st Annual Installation and Business Awards Gala on Friday, December 9. The event is to be held at the … [Read More...]
Daily Digital Empowerment Series
RICHARD PAN: Recruiting to Fill California’s Diversity Gap
OPINION - I have been fighting for a state workforce that reflects the diversity of our state and community. With many state workers approaching retirement and an increase in available state jobs, I … »More
ROBERT WOODS: The Stock Market (Cont.)
OPINION - In a prior article I talked about the Stock Market and their components. We will continue where we left off with a discussion about Stock Market Management and Market Capitalization. … »More
TIANA BURSE: How To Overcome Life’s Challenges
OPINION - "Don't give up just because things are hard." - Anonymous Over the last 11 years I have found myself in a mental place where I didn't know if I could handle another life challenge or … »More
Sports & Entertainment News
Raiders in search of QB, Broncos in search of a coach
DENVER (AP) — The Broncos are in search of a coach. The Raiders are looking for a quarterback. Neither of these AFC West rivals came out of Sunday in as good of shape as they went in. After a 24-6 victory, Denver coach Gary Kubiak told his … »More
‘Too Close to Home’: Tyler Perry on all-white starring cast
ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry is known for creating opportunities for Black actors. But recently the African-American filmmaker weathered a backlash for assembling an all-white starring cast for the TLC drama series "Too Close to Home." Perry rejects … »More
7 Raiders, 6 Falcons selected to Pro Bowl
NEW YORK (AP) — After more than a decade as the NFL's black hole, the Oakland Raiders are back in the playoffs and filling up the Pro Bowl. The resurgent Raiders, enjoying their first winning season in 14 years, lead the league with seven players … »More
Health News
Study: Premium hikes add $10B to taxpayers’ health law tab
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers will fork over nearly $10 billion more next year to cover double-digit premium hikes for … »More
Obama health plan hit by double-digit premium hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Premiums will go up sharply next year under President Barack Obama's health care law, and many consumers … »More
