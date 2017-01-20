Featured Stories
State & Local News
North Sacramento Community to Protest Clearing of Officers in Mann Shooting
SACRAMENTO - After the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office’s decision not to charge two police officers in … »More
Sacramento District Attorney’s Office Clears Officers In Joseph Mann Shooting
(SACRAMENTO) - The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office ruled in favor of two police officers, citing they … »More
California governor defiant in face of Trump agenda
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown forcefully defended California's efforts to curb global warming, protect … »More
National News
Trump Speaks of Ending “Carnage” as He Enters White House
WASHINGTON (CBM) - Donald Trump’s inaugural address was heavy on nationalism and populism. It also was light on any … »More
CBC Chairman Rebukes Republicans for Scheduling Blacks on Last Sessions’ Panel
(NNPA) - Seven African Americans testified on the last panel of a two-day hearing about Senator Jeff Sessions’ bid … »More
High School Artwork Pits Republicans Against CBC on Capitol Hill
(NNPA) - “We may just have to kick somebody’s ass,” new Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond (D-La.) … »More
Upcoming Events
Black Youth Leadership Project to Host 18th Legislative Open House
The Black Youth Leadership Project (BYLP) will host its 18th Legislative Open House at the State Capitol on March 17, giving students an opportunity to learn how government works. Applications are … [Read More...]
Celebrate 19th Annual “Sacramento Museum Day” this Saturday
(SACRAMENTO) - Individuals and families looking to get out and do something this weekend can take advantage of the 19th Annual “Sacramento Museum Day” on Saturday, February 4. With 26 museums and … [Read More...]
Sac State Commemorates Black History Month“Affirming the Dream: Our Hope and Our Legacy”
SACRAMENTO - Sacramento State is opening its arms to the surrounding community, and to other area colleges and universities, for its 2017 commemoration of Black History Month. Under the theme … [Read More...]
Daily Digital Empowerment Series
RICHARD PAN: Recruiting to Fill California’s Diversity Gap
OPINION - I have been fighting for a state workforce that reflects the diversity of our state and community. With many state workers approaching retirement and an increase in available state jobs, I … »More
ROBERT WOODS: The Stock Market (Cont.)
OPINION - In a prior article I talked about the Stock Market and their components. We will continue where we left off with a discussion about Stock Market Management and Market Capitalization. … »More
TIANA BURSE: How To Overcome Life’s Challenges
OPINION - "Don't give up just because things are hard." - Anonymous Over the last 11 years I have found myself in a mental place where I didn't know if I could handle another life challenge or … »More
Sports & Entertainment News
Cousins scores 24, Kings come back to beat Pistons 100-94
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It took four tries for the Sacramento Kings to win for the first time on their much-anticipated, seven-game homestand. DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to help the Kings stage a dramatic … »More
Raiders in search of QB, Broncos in search of a coach
DENVER (AP) — The Broncos are in search of a coach. The Raiders are looking for a quarterback. Neither of these AFC West rivals came out of Sunday in as good of shape as they went in. After a 24-6 victory, Denver coach Gary Kubiak told his … »More
‘Too Close to Home’: Tyler Perry on all-white starring cast
ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry is known for creating opportunities for Black actors. But recently the African-American filmmaker weathered a backlash for assembling an all-white starring cast for the TLC drama series "Too Close to Home." Perry rejects … »More
Health News
Study: Premium hikes add $10B to taxpayers’ health law tab
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers will fork over nearly $10 billion more next year to cover double-digit premium hikes for … »More
Obama health plan hit by double-digit premium hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Premiums will go up sharply next year under President Barack Obama's health care law, and many consumers … »More
Connect With Us!