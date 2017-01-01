Featured Stories
State & Local News
City, county approve negotiations on $1.3B Raiders stadium
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — City and county officials approved opening negotiations with an investment group on a … »More
Mike Dailey’s Death Stuns Community, Memorial Planned For Dec. 17
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The community is mourning the loss of local author, producer, songwriter Mike Dailey who was … »More
Family Outraged At Teacher’s Lynching Comment
(FOLSOM) - The family of a local teen has filed a formal complaint with his school after a teacher’s controversial … »More
National News
White nationalists raise millions with tax-exempt charities
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The federal government has allowed four groups at the forefront of the white nationalist … »More
Black Celebrities, Athletes Say “Give Trump a Chance”
(AP) - Several prominent African-Americans and celebrities said that they supported President-Elect Donald Trump. … »More
Officer charged in shooting that was streamed on Facebook
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When Philando Castile was pulled over in July, he calmly told the officer he had a gun and … »More
Upcoming Events
IndiviZible Speaker Series to Feature Best Selling Author Terry McMillan
(OAK PARK) - Last but not least. The Indivizible Speakers Series comes to a close on Thursday, December 8 with its year-end installment featuring best selling author, Terry McMillan. The event, led by … [Read More...]
SBCC Foundation Hosts 31st Annual Installation & Business Gala
(SACRAMENTO) - The Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce Foundation is scheduled to host its 31st Annual Installation and Business Awards Gala on Friday, December 9. The event is to be held at the … [Read More...]
After the 2016 Election: The Way Forward for Black People
The Sacramento Area Black Caucus (SABC) invites the community to attend a dialogue titled, “After the 2016 Election: The Way Forward for Black People,” on Wednesday, November 30. The discussion is … [Read More...]
Daily Digital Empowerment Series
RICHARD PAN: Recruiting to Fill California’s Diversity Gap
OPINION - I have been fighting for a state workforce that reflects the diversity of our state and community. With many state workers approaching retirement and an increase in available state jobs, I … »More
ROBERT WOODS: The Stock Market (Cont.)
OPINION - In a prior article I talked about the Stock Market and their components. We will continue where we left off with a discussion about Stock Market Management and Market Capitalization. … »More
TIANA BURSE: How To Overcome Life’s Challenges
OPINION - "Don't give up just because things are hard." - Anonymous Over the last 11 years I have found myself in a mental place where I didn't know if I could handle another life challenge or … »More
Sports & Entertainment News
‘Too Close to Home’: Tyler Perry on all-white starring cast
ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry is known for creating opportunities for Black actors. But recently the African-American filmmaker weathered a backlash for assembling an all-white starring cast for the TLC drama series "Too Close to Home." Perry rejects … »More
7 Raiders, 6 Falcons selected to Pro Bowl
NEW YORK (AP) — After more than a decade as the NFL's black hole, the Oakland Raiders are back in the playoffs and filling up the Pro Bowl. The resurgent Raiders, enjoying their first winning season in 14 years, lead the league with seven players … »More
Cousins scores 21 as Kings rally for 94-93 win over Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ty Lawson turned back the clock to his younger, more explosive days and DeMarcus Cousins played the closer role from the free-throw line, helping the Sacramento Kings rally from 20 points down Wednesday night. Cousins scored … »More
Health News
Study: Premium hikes add $10B to taxpayers’ health law tab
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers will fork over nearly $10 billion more next year to cover double-digit premium hikes for … »More
Obama health plan hit by double-digit premium hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Premiums will go up sharply next year under President Barack Obama's health care law, and many consumers … »More
