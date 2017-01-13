Featured Stories
State & Local News
Brown, Legislature differ sharply on California budget
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown sees a budget deficit and an urgent need for spending … »More
California’s Kamala Harris sworn in to succeed Sen. Barbara Boxer
(AP) - Former California Attorney General Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first Indian-American senator Tuesday. … »More
US Rep. Becerra nominated for California attorney general
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday nominated Xavier Becerra to be California's next attorney … »More
National News
Yes We Did: Obama Rallies All Americans in Farewell Speech
(NNPA) - “Yes, we did!” Those were the words that Barack Hussein Obama ended his farewell speech to America on … »More
Obama pens law review article on criminal justice challenges
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama returned to his roots at the Harvard Law Review on Thursday, penning an … »More
White nationalists raise millions with tax-exempt charities
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The federal government has allowed four groups at the forefront of the white nationalist … »More
Upcoming Events
Mike Dailey’s Death Stuns Community, Memorial Planned For Dec. 17
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The community is mourning the loss of local author, producer, songwriter Mike Dailey who was tragically killed last weekend in the Greenhaven area. The complete details of Dailey’s … [Read More...]
IndiviZible Speaker Series to Feature Best Selling Author Terry McMillan
(OAK PARK) - Last but not least. The Indivizible Speakers Series comes to a close on Thursday, December 8 with its year-end installment featuring best selling author, Terry McMillan. The event, led by … [Read More...]
SBCC Foundation Hosts 31st Annual Installation & Business Gala
(SACRAMENTO) - The Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce Foundation is scheduled to host its 31st Annual Installation and Business Awards Gala on Friday, December 9. The event is to be held at the … [Read More...]
Daily Digital Empowerment Series
RICHARD PAN: Recruiting to Fill California’s Diversity Gap
OPINION - I have been fighting for a state workforce that reflects the diversity of our state and community. With many state workers approaching retirement and an increase in available state jobs, I … »More
ROBERT WOODS: The Stock Market (Cont.)
OPINION - In a prior article I talked about the Stock Market and their components. We will continue where we left off with a discussion about Stock Market Management and Market Capitalization. … »More
TIANA BURSE: How To Overcome Life’s Challenges
OPINION - "Don't give up just because things are hard." - Anonymous Over the last 11 years I have found myself in a mental place where I didn't know if I could handle another life challenge or … »More
Sports & Entertainment News
Cousins scores 24, Kings come back to beat Pistons 100-94
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It took four tries for the Sacramento Kings to win for the first time on their much-anticipated, seven-game homestand. DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to help the Kings stage a dramatic … »More
Raiders in search of QB, Broncos in search of a coach
DENVER (AP) — The Broncos are in search of a coach. The Raiders are looking for a quarterback. Neither of these AFC West rivals came out of Sunday in as good of shape as they went in. After a 24-6 victory, Denver coach Gary Kubiak told his … »More
‘Too Close to Home’: Tyler Perry on all-white starring cast
ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry is known for creating opportunities for Black actors. But recently the African-American filmmaker weathered a backlash for assembling an all-white starring cast for the TLC drama series "Too Close to Home." Perry rejects … »More
Health News
Study: Premium hikes add $10B to taxpayers’ health law tab
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers will fork over nearly $10 billion more next year to cover double-digit premium hikes for … »More
Obama health plan hit by double-digit premium hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Premiums will go up sharply next year under President Barack Obama's health care law, and many consumers … »More
