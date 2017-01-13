Featured Stories
State & Local News
California governor defiant in face of Trump agenda
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown forcefully defended California's efforts to curb global warming, protect … »More
Roland Martin Challenges State’s Black Leaders in Passionate MLK Speech
SACRAMENTO (CBM) - TV One commentator and host Roland Martin challenged African American legislators and other … »More
Stockton’s First Black and Youngest Big City Mayor is Sworn In
STOCKTON (CBM) -Last week over 800 hundred Stockton residents and supporters attended the swearing-in ceremony of … »More
National News
Trump Speaks of Ending “Carnage” as He Enters White House
WASHINGTON (CBM) - Donald Trump’s inaugural address was heavy on nationalism and populism. It also was light on any … »More
CBC Chairman Rebukes Republicans for Scheduling Blacks on Last Sessions’ Panel
(NNPA) - Seven African Americans testified on the last panel of a two-day hearing about Senator Jeff Sessions’ bid … »More
High School Artwork Pits Republicans Against CBC on Capitol Hill
(NNPA) - “We may just have to kick somebody’s ass,” new Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond (D-La.) … »More
Upcoming Events
African American Organizations to Honor Newly Appointed Executive Director of the California League of Cities
(SACRAMENTO) - The newly appointed Executive Director of the League of California Cities will be honored by a number of statewide African American organizations Thursday evening in … [Read More...]
Mike Dailey’s Death Stuns Community, Memorial Planned For Dec. 17
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The community is mourning the loss of local author, producer, songwriter Mike Dailey who was tragically killed last weekend in the Greenhaven area. The complete details of Dailey’s … [Read More...]
IndiviZible Speaker Series to Feature Best Selling Author Terry McMillan
(OAK PARK) - Last but not least. The Indivizible Speakers Series comes to a close on Thursday, December 8 with its year-end installment featuring best selling author, Terry McMillan. The event, led by … [Read More...]
Daily Digital Empowerment Series
RICHARD PAN: Recruiting to Fill California’s Diversity Gap
OPINION - I have been fighting for a state workforce that reflects the diversity of our state and community. With many state workers approaching retirement and an increase in available state jobs, I … »More
ROBERT WOODS: The Stock Market (Cont.)
OPINION - In a prior article I talked about the Stock Market and their components. We will continue where we left off with a discussion about Stock Market Management and Market Capitalization. … »More
TIANA BURSE: How To Overcome Life’s Challenges
OPINION - "Don't give up just because things are hard." - Anonymous Over the last 11 years I have found myself in a mental place where I didn't know if I could handle another life challenge or … »More
Sports & Entertainment News
Cousins scores 24, Kings come back to beat Pistons 100-94
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It took four tries for the Sacramento Kings to win for the first time on their much-anticipated, seven-game homestand. DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to help the Kings stage a dramatic … »More
Raiders in search of QB, Broncos in search of a coach
DENVER (AP) — The Broncos are in search of a coach. The Raiders are looking for a quarterback. Neither of these AFC West rivals came out of Sunday in as good of shape as they went in. After a 24-6 victory, Denver coach Gary Kubiak told his … »More
‘Too Close to Home’: Tyler Perry on all-white starring cast
ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry is known for creating opportunities for Black actors. But recently the African-American filmmaker weathered a backlash for assembling an all-white starring cast for the TLC drama series "Too Close to Home." Perry rejects … »More
Health News
Study: Premium hikes add $10B to taxpayers’ health law tab
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers will fork over nearly $10 billion more next year to cover double-digit premium hikes for … »More
Obama health plan hit by double-digit premium hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Premiums will go up sharply next year under President Barack Obama's health care law, and many consumers … »More
