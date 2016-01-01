Our Awards

The Observer Newspapers; its founders, Dr. and Mrs. William H. Lee; and its highly professional staff have received more than 500 local and national honors during 40 years of publishing. Here is a select list of many of those honors, from founding days in 1962 to the present. Everyone at the Observer is proud and humbly grateful for the many tributes.
1962-1969
- Men’s Civic League of Sacramento’s Medal of Merit Award (Community Service Group which led to the Founding of THE OBSERVER Newspaper) – 1962
- The Sacramento Jaycees’ (Junior Chamber of Commerce) Distinguished Service Award, “For Outstanding Young Man Of The Year,” Presented to William H. Lee (1962, 1963 and 1965)
- The United States Junior Chamber of Commerce “America’s Outstanding Young Men’s” Award, Presented to William H. Lee (1965)
- Sacramento History Committee for Supporting First Celebration of Negro History Week In Sacramento (1965)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Merit Award for Third Best in Promotion (1969). NNPA is known as the “Black Press of America”
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Youth Column (1969)
1970-1972
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Merit Award for Third Best in Promotion (1969). NNPA is known as the “Black Press of America”
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Youth Column (1969)
- The Women’s Civic Improvement Club Community Service Award (1970)
- The NAACP Freedom Award Citation (1971)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Youth Page (1971)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Typography and Make-up (1971)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association (Merit Award for Second Best Special Edition (1971)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Special Edition (1972)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Newspaper Promotion (1972)
- The American Bowling Congress (ABC) Award for “League Champions” given for Support and Sponsorship
- The United States Army Sixth Recruiting District “Appreciation Award” for support of the U.S. Army Recruiting Program
- Resolution by the Honorable Edwin L Z’berg (Ninth Assembly District) for Outstanding Civic Contributions to Sacramento
1973
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Newspaper Promotion
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best Youth Page
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best News Pictures
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Women’s Page
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for First in General Excellence
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s 1973 John B. Russwurm Trophy for Journalism Excellence. The Nation’s Top Award Given To A Black Newspaper (First Time)
- The City of Sacramento (Recreation and Parks Department) Recognition Award for Wednesday Night Women’s Slowpitch Champions
1974
- The Coca-Cola USA National Newspaper Publishers Association Carl Murphy Community Service Award
- The Sacramento-Yolo-Sierra Heart Association for Support and Contributions to the Association
- The Sacramento County Athletic Association Appreciation Award
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Special Edition
1975
- The United Negro College Fund’s (UNCF) National Media Appreciation Award for Special Publication On Black Higher Education
- Resolution from the California State Senate for producing A Very Highly Respected Chronicle, THE OBSERVER.
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s 1975 John B. Russwurm Trophy for Journalism Excellence. The Nation’s Top Award Given To A Black Newspaper (Second Time)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best Business Page
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best Sports Page
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Ellington-Armstrong Best Entertainment Page
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Church Page
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Typography & Make-up
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Use of Photographs
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Circulation Edition
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Special Edition
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for having the Nation’s Best in General Excellence
1976
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Frank L. Stanley, Sr., Award – Best Feature Story
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Church Page
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best Special Edition
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Use of Photographs
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Typography and Make-up
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Sports Page
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best Business Page
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best Circulation Promotion
1977
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s 1977 John B. Russwurm Trophy for Journalism Excellence. The Nation’s Top Award Given To A Black Newspaper (Third Time)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best General Excellence
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Use of Photographs
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Sports Page
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Ellington-Armstrong Best Entertainment Page
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Youth Page
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Woman’s Page
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Circulation Promotion
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Special Edition
- Resolution from the California Legislature for Excellence in News Reporting, Community Involvement and Interest and Public Service to the People of State of California, on THE OBSERVER’s 15th Anniversary
- The Department of Transportation United States Coast Guard (12th District) for “Promoting Greater Knowledge of the Service and its Activities”
1978
- Resolution from City of Sacramento Recognizing the 15th Anniversary of THE OBSERVER
- The Sacramento Urban League’s Equal Opportunity Award
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s 1978 John B. Russwurm Trophy for Journalism Excellence. The Nation’s Top Award Given To A Black Newspaper (Fourth Time)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Business Section
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for General Excellence (First Place)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Special Edition (First Place)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for E. Washington Rhodes – Best Original Advertising (Third Place)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Women’s Section (First Place)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Ellington-Armstrong Best Entertainment Section (Third Place)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Robert L. Vann – Best Typography and Make-up (First Place)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Church Section
1979
- Resolution from the County Board of Supervisors of Sacramento County on “The Occasion of Black Press Week”
- The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce for “Contributions toward the Enhancement and Progress of the Community”
- Resolution by the Honorable Leroy F. Greene (Sixth Assembly District) for Exemplary Display of Journalistic Excellence
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Robert L. Vann – Best Typography and Make-up (First Place)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for W.A. Scott, II-Best Circulation Promotion (Second Place)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Business Section
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for E. Washington Rhodes – Best Original Advertising
- Resolution from the Sacramento City Council for “Outstanding Service” to the City of Sacramento
- The “Citizen’s Crime Alert Reward” Program Award of Appreciation
1980
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Special Edition (First Place)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Women’s Section (Second Place)
1981
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s 1981 John B. Russwurm Trophy for Journalism Excellence. The Nation’s Top Award Given To A Black Newspaper (Fifth Time)
- Resolution by Assemblyman Willie L. Brown, Jr., (California State Assembly) for Exemplary Record of Outstanding Journalism and congratulations upon the occasion of receiving the Prestigious National
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s John B. Russwurm Trophy (Given Annually to America’s No. 1 Black Newspaper)
- The California’s First Annual “Black Business Hall of Fame” Award
- The Miss Black Sacramento Beauty Pageant Award or Appreciation
- The Rev. H. Collins Memorial Ward for Community Service and Journalism Excellence
- The Women’s Civic Improvement Center Award of Appreciation for Support
1982
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Business Section (First Place)
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Youth Section (Second Place)
- Resolution from American River College in Celebrating 20th Year of Distinguished News Publishing Services to Sacramento Community
- Resolution from California State Assembly to THE OBSERVER for the Occasion of their 20th Anniversary
- Resolution from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors to THE OBSERVER for Their Excellence in News Reporting and for Being Dedicated Members and True Friends of the Sacramento Community
- The Sacramento Army Depot Award for Community Support and Appreciation
- The Sacramento NAACP Award for Support and Contributions to the Association
- The Sacramento Urban League’s Whitney M. Young Award for Distinguished Service to the Community
- The California Alliance of Black School of Educators Distinguished Service Award
- The Wiley M. Manuel Bar Association (the Black Lawyer’s Association) Recognition Award for Support and Community Service
1983
- The California Alliance of Black School of Educators Award in recognition of “Devoted and Valuable Services Rendered to Organization and Membership”
- The Black Media, Inc (BMI) for “Professional & Community-Building Services”
- The Active 20-30 Club of Sacramento, for “Assistance to the Youth of Sacramento” Award
- The ICAN Award for Support and Appreciation of Interest in Helping Others
- The NAACP’s (Sacramento Branch) Recognition Award for Community Support
- The Mt. Calvary Baptist Church’s Community Service Award
- The Golden State Medical Association Media “Scroll of Merit” Award
- The National Black Network Appreciation Award
- The Sacramento Young Lawyers “Liberty Bell” Award
- The Lincoln University of Missouri Unity Media Award for Reporting of Economics
- The Department of Health & Human Services for Excellence in Public Service Award
1984
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Typography
- The Board of Education for Sacramento City Unified School District Adopt-A-School-Award
- The West Coast Black Publishers Association’s 1984 Merit Award for Journalism Excellence
- The Distinguished Service Award for “Responsive and Sensitive Journalism Serving the People of Sacramento and for Support of C.A.B.S.E. and its Goals”
1985
- The West Coast Black Publishers Association’s “Publisher of the Year”
1986
- Resolution from the City of Sacramento for Important Contributions through both Personal and Public Involvements in Sacramento
- Resolution from the County Board of Supervisors of Sacramento County to THE OBSERVER for its commitment to the People of this County
- Resolution from the United States Senate for Journalistic Contributions and Community Service
- The National Newspaper Publisher’s Association Merit Award for Armstrong-Ellington Best Entertainment Section (Third Place)
- The National Newspaper Publisher’s Association Merit Award for Best Special Edition (First Place)
- The National Newspaper Publisher’s Association Merit Award for Best Business Section (First Place)
- The Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce-Community Service Award
1987
- The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity (Sacramento Alumni Chapter) Community Service Award
- The Grant Beautifications and Environmental Science Committee Award
- The Youth Opportunity Center Award for Appreciation of Volunteer Service to the Unemployed Youth of Sacramento Community
1988
- The Youth-On-The-Move, Inc., Special Recognition Award
- The Sacramento Area Black Caucus, Inc., for “Outstanding Services Rendered”
- The Minister’s Council for Equality Opportunity’s Distinguished Service Award
- The Oak Park Summer Basketball League Award for Support and Sponsorship
1989
- The Drug Busters-USA, Inc., Special Recognition Award for Fighting Drug Abuse in America
- The California State University, Sacramento (CSUS) School of Business Administration’s Special Recognition Award
- The “Wings of Gospel” Award
- The NAACP (Sacramento Branch) Outstanding Community Service Award
1990
- The American Leadership Conference, Completion of Program
- Proclamation by Governor George Deukmejian of the State of California for February 1990 as Black History Month in California
- Resolution from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors for the Occasion of its 28th Anniversary and for its Service to and Concern for the Advancements of the Black Community
- The U.S. Bureau Census ’90 Award
- Resolution from the California Legislature Assembly for True Commitment Exhibited to the Development and Progress of Black Communities and Applaud The Unparalleled Achievements of its Publisher, Dr. William H. Lee
- The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, “Distinguished Citizen Award”
- The Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce, “Recognition Award”
1991
- The Greyhound Corporation’s “Woman of the Year” Award to THE Observer’s Co-Founder, Kathryn C. Lee
- The Drug Intervention Network, Inc. Award for Appreciation of Invaluable Financial and Humanitarian Support and Dedicated Services
- The Sacramento Urban League’s Whitney M, Young Award of Distinguished Service to the Community
- The Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce’s “President’s Award”
- The Black Entrepreneur Exchange’s Award of Excellence
- The United States Dept. of the Interior Bureau of Land Management Appreciation Award
- The Black Advocates in State Service Award for Distinguished Community Service
- The Community Services Planning Council, “Award for Community Service”
1992
- The 100 Black Men of Sacramento Special Recognition Award
- The Sacramento AIDS Foundation in recognition of their service and commitment to The AIDS Walk ’92 and their support of the Sacramento AIDS Foundation
- The NAACP (Sacramento Branch) Special Recognition Award for Civil Rights
- The Sacramento Child Care Coalition for accurate and insightful reporting on children and family issues
- The Black Entrepreneurs Exchange Award for Support of Black Business
- The West Coast Black Publisher’s Association’s 1992 Award of Merit
- The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Appreciation Award for Journalism and Community Service
- The Masjid As-Saber “Excellence in Service” Award
1993
- The Sacramento Black Journalists Association Sepcial Recognition Award, for Support to the Association
- The National Council of Negro Women (Sacramento Valley Section) salutes Mrs. Kathryn Lee as one of the Area’s Most Outstanding Women
- The Youth-On-The-Move, Inc., Award for Contributions to the Success of Juneteenth 1993
- The Miss Black Sacramento Scholarship Pageant Appreciation Award
- The A. Phillip Randolph “Messenger Award” for Outstanding Journalism in the Area of Civil Rights, National Honor
- Resolution from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors at THE Observer’s 30th Anniversary
- The University of California, University Extension, Davis Appreciation Ward for Contribution to the Development and Presentation of the African American Culture Series
- The Office of the California Governor Pete Wilson Community Service Award, Special Recognition
- The Martin Luther King Community Celebration, Appreciation Award
1994
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s 1994 John B. Russwurm Trophy for Journalism Excellence. The Nation’s Top Award Given To A Black Newspaper (Sixth Time)
- Resolution from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors in recognizing THE OBSERVER as “The Number One African American Newspaper in the Nation”
- Resolution from the Honorable Phillip Isenberg (9th Assembly District) for being recognized as “The Nation’s Number One Black Newspaper”
- The Sacramento Chapter Black in Government (B.I.G) Award for “Outstanding Community Support and Service”
- The Realistic Solutions, Inc. for “Outstanding Entrepreneurship” at the Black is Beautiful Achievement Awards
1995
- The NAACP (Sacramento Branch) Special Recognition Award
- 30th Anniversary Salute, The Sacramento Urban League
1996
- The 100 Black Men of Sacramento, Special Recognition Award
- The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, Special Service Award
- The Youth-On-The-Move, Inc., Special Recognition Award for Outstanding Service
- The Black Diamond Entertainment Award for “Outstanding Community Service” (Juneteenth 1996)
- A Proclamation from the California State Governor
- The Stand for Children Award (Washington, D.C.)
- The United Against Tobacco Abuse’s A Call To Action Conference Award presented by Sacramento Urban League’s 1996 Community Service Award
- The California Thousand-Man March Award “The Black Community Loves You!”
1997
- The 100 Black Men of Sacramento Special Recognition Award
- The Sacramento Economic Empowerment Award
- The Birthing Project Award, Recognition for Community Service and Support
1998
- Resolution from the Sacramento City Council for Contributions to and Excellence in Serving the Community
- Resolution from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors for Contributions to the Sacramento Community
- Resolution from the City of Sacramento for Participation in the US Census Dress Rehearsal in Sacramento
- Resolution from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors in Recognition of the 35th Anniversary of the OBSERVER and Appreciation for the Continued Outstanding Service to our Community
- The California Black Chamber of Commerce Associate Membership Award
- The TLC Soup Kitchen “Hand Up” Award
- The Salvation Army Recognition Award
- The Youth-On-The-Move, Inc., Educators “Hall of Fame” Inductee Award
- The Black Advocates in State Service, Recognition Award
1999
- The Brotherhood of St. Andrews African American Methodist Episcopal Church Award for “Outstanding Service and Support Given to the Church and the Community”
- The Greater Faith “Church Destiny” Community Service Award
- The Sacramento Original First Fridays Leadership Award
- The Community Service Planning Council, “People Helping People” Award
- The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Eta Gamma Omega Chapter Award
- The 2nd Annual Madame CJ Walker Entrepreneur Award, United States Postal Service, Black Employees Network
- The Sacramento City Unified School District Board of Education Award
2000
- The United States Dept. of Commerce US Census Bureau Award for Support of the 2000 Census
- The Little League Baseball 2000 Sponsorship Award
- The Sacramento Joint City-County Compete County census 2000 Award
- The California Black Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s “Outstanding Community Service” Award
- The Sacramento Unified School Districts Award of Excellence
2001
- The California Black Chamber of Commerce’s African American Press Tribute
- The Sacramento Alliance of Black School Educators’ Award of Excellence
2002
- The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Award for Service
- Resolution from the City of Sacramento for Community Service and Dedication
- The Sacramento Convention & Visitors Bureau; “Five Star Hospitality Award”
- The Annual “Trumpet Award” for West Coast Newspaper Publisher
- The California State University, Sacramento Alumni Association Honors Dr. Lee with “Distinguished Service Award”
- PG&E hosts Community Tribute to Dr. and Mrs. William Lee for their Vision, Leadership, Entrepreneurial Spirit and Service, to the Sacramento Community
- Happy 40th Anniversary Award presented by First Fridays of Sacramento
- The California State Fair “Black Culture Day Committee” honors Dr. William H. Lee, Publisher of the “Nation’s Number One Black Newspaper” for Service to Community, 2002 State Fair Luncheon
- The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., (Sacramento Chapter) presents Pioneer Award to THE Observer’s Cofounder Kathryn C. Lee
- The Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce’s 2002 Special Recognition Award in Celebration of 40 Years in Business
- The Links, Inc. presents “Partnership Service Award” to OBSERVER publishers, Dr. and Mrs. William Lee
- The Center for Community Health & Well-Being “Media Appreciation Award”
- Resolution from the Sacramento City Council for Community Service and 40th Year Anniversary
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Business Section
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Church Page Award
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Leon H. Washington – Best Special Edition
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best New Photograph
- The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Layout & Design
- Resolution from County of Sacramento for 40 Years of Service and Commitment to the African American Community
- Resolution from the City of Sacramento in Recognizing Dr. William H. Lee for Numerous Accomplishments and Long-Term Dedication to the Sacramento Community. Congratulations on the Occasion of being chosen as the 2002 California State Fair Honorees on Black Culture Day
2003
- Community Service Award” presented by Congressman Robert L. Matsui to OBSERVER Publisher Dr. William H. Lee during 2003 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Annual Celebration, Sacramento Convention Center
- Resolution for sponsoring “Black Expo ’03” held February 21-23, 2003. The event, attracted 35,500 visitors and guests, the largest showcase of African Americans ever held in Sacramento, California
- “The 40th Anniversary of THE OBSERVER,” television feature on KCRA-TV, Channel 3, February 22, 2003
