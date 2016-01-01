Our Awards

The Observer Newspapers; its founders, Dr. and Mrs. William H. Lee; and its highly professional staff have received more than 500 local and national honors during 40 years of publishing. Here is a select list of many of those honors, from founding days in 1962 to the present. Everyone at the Observer is proud and humbly grateful for the many tributes.

1962-1969

Men’s Civic League of Sacramento’s Medal of Merit Award (Community Service Group which led to the Founding of THE OBSERVER Newspaper) – 1962

The Sacramento Jaycees’ (Junior Chamber of Commerce) Distinguished Service Award, “For Outstanding Young Man Of The Year,” Presented to William H. Lee (1962, 1963 and 1965)

The United States Junior Chamber of Commerce “America’s Outstanding Young Men’s” Award, Presented to William H. Lee (1965)

Sacramento History Committee for Supporting First Celebration of Negro History Week In Sacramento (1965)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Merit Award for Third Best in Promotion (1969). NNPA is known as the “Black Press of America”

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Youth Column (1969)

1970-1972

The Women’s Civic Improvement Club Community Service Award (1970)

The NAACP Freedom Award Citation (1971)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Youth Page (1971)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Typography and Make-up (1971)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (Merit Award for Second Best Special Edition (1971)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Special Edition (1972)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Newspaper Promotion (1972)

The American Bowling Congress (ABC) Award for “League Champions” given for Support and Sponsorship

The United States Army Sixth Recruiting District “Appreciation Award” for support of the U.S. Army Recruiting Program

Resolution by the Honorable Edwin L Z’berg (Ninth Assembly District) for Outstanding Civic Contributions to Sacramento

1973

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Newspaper Promotion

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best Youth Page

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best News Pictures

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Women’s Page

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for First in General Excellence

The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s 1973 John B. Russwurm Trophy for Journalism Excellence. The Nation’s Top Award Given To A Black Newspaper (First Time)

The City of Sacramento (Recreation and Parks Department) Recognition Award for Wednesday Night Women’s Slowpitch Champions

1974

The Coca-Cola USA National Newspaper Publishers Association Carl Murphy Community Service Award

The Sacramento-Yolo-Sierra Heart Association for Support and Contributions to the Association

The Sacramento County Athletic Association Appreciation Award

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Special Edition

1975

The United Negro College Fund’s (UNCF) National Media Appreciation Award for Special Publication On Black Higher Education

Resolution from the California State Senate for producing A Very Highly Respected Chronicle, THE OBSERVER.

The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s 1975 John B. Russwurm Trophy for Journalism Excellence. The Nation’s Top Award Given To A Black Newspaper (Second Time)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best Business Page

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best Sports Page

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Ellington-Armstrong Best Entertainment Page

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Church Page

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Typography & Make-up

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Use of Photographs

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Circulation Edition

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Special Edition

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for having the Nation’s Best in General Excellence

1976

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Frank L. Stanley, Sr., Award – Best Feature Story

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Church Page

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best Special Edition

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Use of Photographs

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Typography and Make-up

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Sports Page

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best Business Page

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best Circulation Promotion

1977

The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s 1977 John B. Russwurm Trophy for Journalism Excellence. The Nation’s Top Award Given To A Black Newspaper (Third Time)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Second Best General Excellence

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Use of Photographs

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Sports Page

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Ellington-Armstrong Best Entertainment Page

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Youth Page

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Woman’s Page

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Circulation Promotion

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Third Best Special Edition

Resolution from the California Legislature for Excellence in News Reporting, Community Involvement and Interest and Public Service to the People of State of California, on THE OBSERVER’s 15th Anniversary

The Department of Transportation United States Coast Guard (12th District) for “Promoting Greater Knowledge of the Service and its Activities”

1978

Resolution from City of Sacramento Recognizing the 15th Anniversary of THE OBSERVER

The Sacramento Urban League’s Equal Opportunity Award

The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s 1978 John B. Russwurm Trophy for Journalism Excellence. The Nation’s Top Award Given To A Black Newspaper (Fourth Time)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Business Section

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for General Excellence (First Place)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Special Edition (First Place)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for E. Washington Rhodes – Best Original Advertising (Third Place)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Women’s Section (First Place)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Ellington-Armstrong Best Entertainment Section (Third Place)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Robert L. Vann – Best Typography and Make-up (First Place)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Church Section

1979

Resolution from the County Board of Supervisors of Sacramento County on “The Occasion of Black Press Week”

The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce for “Contributions toward the Enhancement and Progress of the Community”

Resolution by the Honorable Leroy F. Greene (Sixth Assembly District) for Exemplary Display of Journalistic Excellence

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Robert L. Vann – Best Typography and Make-up (First Place)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for W.A. Scott, II-Best Circulation Promotion (Second Place)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Business Section

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for E. Washington Rhodes – Best Original Advertising

Resolution from the Sacramento City Council for “Outstanding Service” to the City of Sacramento

The “Citizen’s Crime Alert Reward” Program Award of Appreciation

1980

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Special Edition (First Place)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Women’s Section (Second Place)

1981

The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s 1981 John B. Russwurm Trophy for Journalism Excellence. The Nation’s Top Award Given To A Black Newspaper (Fifth Time)

Resolution by Assemblyman Willie L. Brown, Jr., (California State Assembly) for Exemplary Record of Outstanding Journalism and congratulations upon the occasion of receiving the Prestigious National

The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s John B. Russwurm Trophy (Given Annually to America’s No. 1 Black Newspaper)

The California’s First Annual “Black Business Hall of Fame” Award

The Miss Black Sacramento Beauty Pageant Award or Appreciation

The Rev. H. Collins Memorial Ward for Community Service and Journalism Excellence

The Women’s Civic Improvement Center Award of Appreciation for Support

1982

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Business Section (First Place)

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Youth Section (Second Place)

Resolution from American River College in Celebrating 20th Year of Distinguished News Publishing Services to Sacramento Community

Resolution from California State Assembly to THE OBSERVER for the Occasion of their 20th Anniversary

Resolution from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors to THE OBSERVER for Their Excellence in News Reporting and for Being Dedicated Members and True Friends of the Sacramento Community

The Sacramento Army Depot Award for Community Support and Appreciation

The Sacramento NAACP Award for Support and Contributions to the Association

The Sacramento Urban League’s Whitney M. Young Award for Distinguished Service to the Community

The California Alliance of Black School of Educators Distinguished Service Award

The Wiley M. Manuel Bar Association (the Black Lawyer’s Association) Recognition Award for Support and Community Service

1983

The California Alliance of Black School of Educators Award in recognition of “Devoted and Valuable Services Rendered to Organization and Membership”

The Black Media, Inc (BMI) for “Professional & Community-Building Services”

The Active 20-30 Club of Sacramento, for “Assistance to the Youth of Sacramento” Award

The ICAN Award for Support and Appreciation of Interest in Helping Others

The NAACP’s (Sacramento Branch) Recognition Award for Community Support

The Mt. Calvary Baptist Church’s Community Service Award

The Golden State Medical Association Media “Scroll of Merit” Award

The National Black Network Appreciation Award

The Sacramento Young Lawyers “Liberty Bell” Award

The Lincoln University of Missouri Unity Media Award for Reporting of Economics

The Department of Health & Human Services for Excellence in Public Service Award

1984

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Typography

The Board of Education for Sacramento City Unified School District Adopt-A-School-Award

The West Coast Black Publishers Association’s 1984 Merit Award for Journalism Excellence

The Distinguished Service Award for “Responsive and Sensitive Journalism Serving the People of Sacramento and for Support of C.A.B.S.E. and its Goals”

1985

The West Coast Black Publishers Association’s “Publisher of the Year”

1986

Resolution from the City of Sacramento for Important Contributions through both Personal and Public Involvements in Sacramento

Resolution from the County Board of Supervisors of Sacramento County to THE OBSERVER for its commitment to the People of this County

Resolution from the United States Senate for Journalistic Contributions and Community Service

The National Newspaper Publisher’s Association Merit Award for Armstrong-Ellington Best Entertainment Section (Third Place)

The National Newspaper Publisher’s Association Merit Award for Best Special Edition (First Place)

The National Newspaper Publisher’s Association Merit Award for Best Business Section (First Place)

The Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce-Community Service Award

1987

The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity (Sacramento Alumni Chapter) Community Service Award

The Grant Beautifications and Environmental Science Committee Award

The Youth Opportunity Center Award for Appreciation of Volunteer Service to the Unemployed Youth of Sacramento Community

1988

The Youth-On-The-Move, Inc., Special Recognition Award

The Sacramento Area Black Caucus, Inc., for “Outstanding Services Rendered”

The Minister’s Council for Equality Opportunity’s Distinguished Service Award

The Oak Park Summer Basketball League Award for Support and Sponsorship

1989

The Drug Busters-USA, Inc., Special Recognition Award for Fighting Drug Abuse in America

The California State University, Sacramento (CSUS) School of Business Administration’s Special Recognition Award

The “Wings of Gospel” Award

The NAACP (Sacramento Branch) Outstanding Community Service Award

1990

The American Leadership Conference, Completion of Program

Proclamation by Governor George Deukmejian of the State of California for February 1990 as Black History Month in California

Resolution from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors for the Occasion of its 28th Anniversary and for its Service to and Concern for the Advancements of the Black Community

The U.S. Bureau Census ’90 Award

Resolution from the California Legislature Assembly for True Commitment Exhibited to the Development and Progress of Black Communities and Applaud The Unparalleled Achievements of its Publisher, Dr. William H. Lee

The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, “Distinguished Citizen Award”

The Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce, “Recognition Award”

1991

The Greyhound Corporation’s “Woman of the Year” Award to THE Observer’s Co-Founder, Kathryn C. Lee

The Drug Intervention Network, Inc. Award for Appreciation of Invaluable Financial and Humanitarian Support and Dedicated Services

The Sacramento Urban League’s Whitney M, Young Award of Distinguished Service to the Community

The Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce’s “President’s Award”

The Black Entrepreneur Exchange’s Award of Excellence

The United States Dept. of the Interior Bureau of Land Management Appreciation Award

The Black Advocates in State Service Award for Distinguished Community Service

The Community Services Planning Council, “Award for Community Service”

1992

The 100 Black Men of Sacramento Special Recognition Award

The Sacramento AIDS Foundation in recognition of their service and commitment to The AIDS Walk ’92 and their support of the Sacramento AIDS Foundation

The NAACP (Sacramento Branch) Special Recognition Award for Civil Rights

The Sacramento Child Care Coalition for accurate and insightful reporting on children and family issues

The Black Entrepreneurs Exchange Award for Support of Black Business

The West Coast Black Publisher’s Association’s 1992 Award of Merit

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Appreciation Award for Journalism and Community Service

The Masjid As-Saber “Excellence in Service” Award

1993

The Sacramento Black Journalists Association Sepcial Recognition Award, for Support to the Association

The National Council of Negro Women (Sacramento Valley Section) salutes Mrs. Kathryn Lee as one of the Area’s Most Outstanding Women

The Youth-On-The-Move, Inc., Award for Contributions to the Success of Juneteenth 1993

The Miss Black Sacramento Scholarship Pageant Appreciation Award

The A. Phillip Randolph “Messenger Award” for Outstanding Journalism in the Area of Civil Rights, National Honor

Resolution from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors at THE Observer’s 30th Anniversary

The University of California, University Extension, Davis Appreciation Ward for Contribution to the Development and Presentation of the African American Culture Series

The Office of the California Governor Pete Wilson Community Service Award, Special Recognition

The Martin Luther King Community Celebration, Appreciation Award

1994

The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s 1994 John B. Russwurm Trophy for Journalism Excellence. The Nation’s Top Award Given To A Black Newspaper (Sixth Time)

Resolution from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors in recognizing THE OBSERVER as “The Number One African American Newspaper in the Nation”

Resolution from the Honorable Phillip Isenberg (9th Assembly District) for being recognized as “The Nation’s Number One Black Newspaper”

The Sacramento Chapter Black in Government (B.I.G) Award for “Outstanding Community Support and Service”

The Realistic Solutions, Inc. for “Outstanding Entrepreneurship” at the Black is Beautiful Achievement Awards

1995

The NAACP (Sacramento Branch) Special Recognition Award

30th Anniversary Salute, The Sacramento Urban League

1996

The 100 Black Men of Sacramento, Special Recognition Award

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, Special Service Award

The Youth-On-The-Move, Inc., Special Recognition Award for Outstanding Service

The Black Diamond Entertainment Award for “Outstanding Community Service” (Juneteenth 1996)

A Proclamation from the California State Governor

The Stand for Children Award (Washington, D.C.)

The United Against Tobacco Abuse’s A Call To Action Conference Award presented by Sacramento Urban League’s 1996 Community Service Award

The California Thousand-Man March Award “The Black Community Loves You!”

1997

The 100 Black Men of Sacramento Special Recognition Award

The Sacramento Economic Empowerment Award

The Birthing Project Award, Recognition for Community Service and Support

1998

Resolution from the Sacramento City Council for Contributions to and Excellence in Serving the Community

Resolution from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors for Contributions to the Sacramento Community

Resolution from the City of Sacramento for Participation in the US Census Dress Rehearsal in Sacramento

Resolution from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors in Recognition of the 35th Anniversary of the OBSERVER and Appreciation for the Continued Outstanding Service to our Community

The California Black Chamber of Commerce Associate Membership Award

The TLC Soup Kitchen “Hand Up” Award

The Salvation Army Recognition Award

The Youth-On-The-Move, Inc., Educators “Hall of Fame” Inductee Award

The Black Advocates in State Service, Recognition Award

1999

The Brotherhood of St. Andrews African American Methodist Episcopal Church Award for “Outstanding Service and Support Given to the Church and the Community”

The Greater Faith “Church Destiny” Community Service Award

The Sacramento Original First Fridays Leadership Award

The Community Service Planning Council, “People Helping People” Award

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Eta Gamma Omega Chapter Award

The 2nd Annual Madame CJ Walker Entrepreneur Award, United States Postal Service, Black Employees Network

The Sacramento City Unified School District Board of Education Award

2000

The United States Dept. of Commerce US Census Bureau Award for Support of the 2000 Census

The Little League Baseball 2000 Sponsorship Award

The Sacramento Joint City-County Compete County census 2000 Award

The California Black Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s “Outstanding Community Service” Award

The Sacramento Unified School Districts Award of Excellence

2001

The California Black Chamber of Commerce’s African American Press Tribute

The Sacramento Alliance of Black School Educators’ Award of Excellence

2002

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Award for Service

Resolution from the City of Sacramento for Community Service and Dedication

The Sacramento Convention & Visitors Bureau; “Five Star Hospitality Award”

The Annual “Trumpet Award” for West Coast Newspaper Publisher

The California State University, Sacramento Alumni Association Honors Dr. Lee with “Distinguished Service Award”

PG&E hosts Community Tribute to Dr. and Mrs. William Lee for their Vision, Leadership, Entrepreneurial Spirit and Service, to the Sacramento Community

Happy 40th Anniversary Award presented by First Fridays of Sacramento

The California State Fair “Black Culture Day Committee” honors Dr. William H. Lee, Publisher of the “Nation’s Number One Black Newspaper” for Service to Community, 2002 State Fair Luncheon

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., (Sacramento Chapter) presents Pioneer Award to THE Observer’s Cofounder Kathryn C. Lee

The Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce’s 2002 Special Recognition Award in Celebration of 40 Years in Business

The Links, Inc. presents “Partnership Service Award” to OBSERVER publishers, Dr. and Mrs. William Lee

The Center for Community Health & Well-Being “Media Appreciation Award”

Resolution from the Sacramento City Council for Community Service and 40th Year Anniversary

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Business Section

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Church Page Award

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Leon H. Washington – Best Special Edition

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best New Photograph

The National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award for Best Layout & Design

Resolution from County of Sacramento for 40 Years of Service and Commitment to the African American Community

Resolution from the City of Sacramento in Recognizing Dr. William H. Lee for Numerous Accomplishments and Long-Term Dedication to the Sacramento Community. Congratulations on the Occasion of being chosen as the 2002 California State Fair Honorees on Black Culture Day

2003