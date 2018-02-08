Sacramento Police Department to hold a dedication ceremony in honor of the first two female patrol officers

by

In honor of Black History Month, the Sacramento Police Department will hold a dedication ceremony in honor of the first two female patrol officers today, Thursday, Feb. 8.

Retired detective Flossie Crump and officer Felicia Allen will have the atrium at the Public Safety Center on Freeport Boulevard named in their honor following combined 40-plus years of service. Ms. Crump served the department for 25 years while Ms. Allen committed 16 years of her life to public safety.

“I worked at Sac PD as a dispatcher from 1978 through 1985, and remember working with both of these wonderful women,” Morjana Coffman said. “They were inspiration then and remain so today. Best wishes to them both.”

In 1974, the department recognized the need for women in patrol. Detective Crump and Officer Allen were not only the first women to serve as patrol officers, but they were also the first African American women hired as uniformed police officers within the department.

Faithfully serving for 25 years, Detective Crump, retired from the SPD where her assignments included duties as a patrol officer, detective, academy instructor, police recruiter and POST instructor.

Detective Crump was also one of the lead detective on the Morris Solomon Jr. serial-murder case in the 1980s. Solomon was charged with killing seven women in the Oak Park neighborhood. He was convicted of murdering six women and is now on death row at San Quentin State Prison where he has resided since September 1992.

Detective Crump also served as a Criminal Investigator for the Sacramento County Public Defender’s Office.

Since retiring from Law Enforcement, Ms. Crump volunteers as an instructor with the AARP Safe Driving Class to improve driver’s safety and awareness for seniors. She also volunteers as a coach for the Total Fit for Life exercise program sponsored by St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, where she is a member.

Equally dedicated and faithfully serving for 16 years, Ms. Allen retired from the Sacramento Police Department where she worked as a patrol officer and school instructor for Partner in Prevention. She also worked special assignments in VICE, narcotics and recruiting.

In retirement, Ms. Allen entered the private sector, starting her own business, “On the Move Fitness.” She currently serves as a Sacramento Police Activities League board member.

The Public Safety Center is located on 5770 Freeport Boulevard.