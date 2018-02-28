International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute Conference in Nassau Bahamas

by

LOS ANGELES — The International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute (IBWPPI) will host its annual International Women’s Conference in Nassau, Bahamas. Women will convene from all over the world at the beautiful Melia` Nassau Beach starting Thursday, March 1, 2018 thru March 4, 2018.

IBWPPI’s conference was founded with the mission of advocating on behalf of black women and girls globally, the organization utilizes this annual gathering to educate, compel, and inspire involvement in the organization’s current initiatives, as well as, draw continued focus and engagement to IBWPPI’s Four Pillars of Work: 1) Human Trafficking, 2) Economic Security, 3) Health and Wellness, and 4) Education as they affect black women, their families, and their communities.

Toyota is the presenting sponsor for this year’s event. Alva Adams-Mason, Director Multi-Cultural Business Alliance & Strategy, Toyota North America stated, “IBWPPI continues to expand the vision of global connections among women. We are proud to serve for the 4th year as the Title presenter.”

This year’s conference is expected to be of particular interest based on the discussion of Expanding the Circle, Expanding the Message, Expanding the Impact, and based on the significance of the panelists included in our program.

Feature Speakers: Vanessa K. Deluca, Editor-in-Chief ESSENCE Magazine, Key Influencers Luncheon Keynote Speaker, Gail Perry Mason, Financial Expert and Author, McGhee Williams Osse, Co-CEO Burrell Communications Group.

Keynote Speaker

Vanessa DeLuca ESSENCE Editor-in-Chief

Vanessa De Luca is the Editor-in-Chief of ESSENCE Magazine, the preeminent magazine for African-American women. As the brand’s editorial leader, she oversees the content and vision of the core magazine as well as ESSENCE. Com. Her influence extends across Essence’s various brand extensions – including top tier events such as the ESSENCE Festival, Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon, and Black Women in Music.

An award-winning journalist and coauthor of the best-selling beauty and empowerment book, Tyra Banks Beauty Inside & Out, De Luca has been a featured guest on several national television networks, including NBC’s TODAY Show; MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Melissa Harris-Perry; CNN and more.