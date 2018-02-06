Images Theatre Presents “Legacy 2.0”

by

DEL PASO HEIGHTS – Local performer and music director Bill Miller considers all the singing and praising he does on earth to be a rehearsal for the eternal choir he’ll join in the hereafter.

Miller, 70, is very much alive and is rehearsing for a different role these days, preparing to star in “Legacy 2.0,” a Black History Month musical being produced by Images Theatre Company. “Legacy 2.0” will be staged at Grant Union High Theatre/Auditorium February 8-25.

“Legacy 2.0” combines elements of Images’ previous shows, “Legacy” and We Come From Greatness.” Miller plays the character “Griot” and serves as the narrator of the show, taking audience members on a journey of African American history from the royalty of African kingdoms, through the Civil Rights Movement, the election of President Obama and into today’s Black Lives Matter activism.

“Legacy 2.0” is written and directed by co-founder Lisa Lacy, with music and musical direction by co-founder Charles Cooper and choreography by Grace O. Wash.

“Lisa has an amazing mind and Charles Cooper, he has the tremendous ability to write music that impacts people’s lives,” said Miller who has been with the theater company since its inception in June 2003.

“I want people to walk away with a sense of history, a better understanding of where we as African Americans originated from,” he shared.

Miller admits to getting an education of his own during his years rehearsing for Images’ shows.

“I’ve grown,” he said. “There were things that I didn’t understand about the African plight.”

Miller first caught Ms. Lacy’s eye in 2001 when he appeared in a local performance of “The Gospel at Colonus.” Miller starred as Oedipus in the African American musical version of the Greek tragedy.

“I got the chance to really send a message, doing what I love most on the planet, singing,” he shared.

Miller calls his participation in Images’ shows, a “labor of love.”

“It’s a huge commitment if you’re going to be a part of a show like this,” he said.

Miller is “semi-retired” having left AT&T in 2008 after more than 47 years with the company. He serves as Minister of Music at Faith Fellowship Community Church. Prior to that, he also served in the same role at New Testament Baptist Church for 27 years.

“I love the gift that I’ve been given. I’m trying to glorify God through what I do,” Miller shared.

“Legacy 2.0” opens on February 8 and runs for three consecutive weekends, Thursdays through Sundays, until February 25. Performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays are at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays are at 3:00 p.m. at Grant Union High Theatre/Auditorium, located at 1400 Grand Avenue. Tickets are $22.00 for general admission/adults; $20.00 for seniors 65 and older and students with ID; and $15.00 for children ages 12 and under. All tickets are specially priced at $15 for Thursday shows. Ticket discounts are also available for groups of 15 or more people. For more information, including how to make reservations, visit www.imagestheatre.org or call (916) 428-1441.

By: Genoa Barrow

OBSERVER Senior Staff Writer