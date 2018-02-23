Black History event to Expand Inclusion for People of Pan Africa

by

Sacramento, Calif. – Sacramento Black History Month Expo kicks off its annual celebration on Friday, Feb. 23 from 1-5 p.m., with a Farm to Fork Friday celebration at the Cal Expo Event Center in Sacramento.

Carson Creek Sacramento and California Black Agriculture Working Group will host the event, which is free and open to the public. The celebration will explore the history of Pan African ancestry and new opportunities to expand “ethnic specialty crops and Black Agriculture partnerships” within the “Farm to Fork Capital of California.” The celebration will include music, a Farm to Fork presentation, a conversation and networking reception.

The presentation will include speaker Fred Jordan, current President of the San Francisco Black Chamber of Commerce and the African American Consortium. The Conversation will be on expanding inclusion in the Farm to Fork Capital of America to support community and student achievement.

For more information about the event, contact admission info at 916-346-3327.