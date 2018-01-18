Sacramento Area Walmart Stores to Host “Walmart Wellness Day” events

by

SACRAMENTO – All Sacramento area Walmart stores will be hosting the first Walmart Wellness Day event of the year on Saturday, January 20. This free health screening event provides residents an opportunity to learn valuable health information, including: Blood glucose, Blood pressure, Body mass index, Low-cost immunizations. In select locations, customers can also take advantage of free vision screenings.

New this year, Walmart is introducing a virtual reality experience in select stores to assist with smoking cessation. According to the CDC, approximately 11 percent of adults in California use smoke cigarettes regularly. This free resource is intended to be a step toward quitting tobacco.

Walmart Wellness Day comes on the heels of the company announcing that it will be the first national pharmacy chain to offer free opioid disposal solution at all pharmacy locations that allows patients to responsibly dispose of medications in their trash. According to the American Physical Therapy Association, California had 1,925 opioid-linked overdose deaths in 2016.

Since its first Walmart Wellness Day event, the company has provided more than 1.7 million free screenings and 225,000 immunizations to people across the country, helping countless customers uncover existing health problems. For some, the screenings have been life-saving. Hundreds of thousands of Americans turn out for each Walmart Wellness Day event, making it America’s largest single day health fair event.

Participating locations include 4420 Florin Road, 6051 Florin Road, 8270 Delta Shores Circle, 3661 Truxel Road, 4675 Watt Avenue, 2700 Marconi Avenue, 8455 Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove and 755 Riverpoint Court, West Sacramento. To learn more and find the closest Walmart stores visit: https://wm6.walmart.com/wellness-day.