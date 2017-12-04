Raiders Roll Into 3-Way Tie In AFC West, Reserve Receivers A Factor In Win Over Giants

by

OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr connected on passes with eight different players in the team’s 24-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Carr’s ability to make plays with a combination of receivers and running backs was sorely needed since two of his top playmakers, Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, were unavailable.

Cooper was out with a concussion and Crabtree for fighting cornerback Aqib Talib of the Denver Broncos a week before. Crabtree’s one-game suspension has ended.

Carr completed 22 of 36 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown. Receiver Cordarrelle Patterson had four catches for 97 yards, including one short pass he caught and turned into 59 yards.

Tightend Clive Walford caught all four targets that came his way for 57 yards and Johnny Holton had three catches for 39 yards and a 1-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter.

Everyone filled in nicely for Cooper and Crabtree.

“Those are some big shoes to fill,” Holton said of Cooper and Crabtree. “Those guys are pretty good receivers. We wanted to win the game, those guys weren’t here so we had to step up.”

Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch had a big day as well. He ran the football for 101 yards on 17 attempts and caught two passes for 20 yards. Lynch scored a TD on a 51-yard run to open all scoring in the first quarter.

“We talk about it all the time. Run game is my best friend,” Carr said. “Whenever we can just get that going and have the run game rolling like that…any quarterback loves that. That’s a lot less pressure on the quarterback and receivers.”

The Raiders’ victory put them in a three-way tie in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs lost 38-31 to the New York Jets while the Los Angeles Chargers beat the winless Cleveland Browns 19-10 on Sunday.

All teams are 6-6, with the Raiders to meet the Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 10, in Kansas City. The Raiders beat the Chiefs 31-30 on Oct. 19 in Oakland.

On the New York Giants side, quarterback Eli Manning was benched after starting 210-straight games in the NFL. Geno Smith started in Manning place and completed 21 of 34 attempts for 212 yards and one TD.

On Monday, the Giants fired embattled coach Ben McAdoo. Following the loss to the Raiders, Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul had nothing but praises for McAdoo.

The Giants (2-10) suffered a lot of injuries this season, which changed the trajectory of the team’s goals of making the playoffs.

“Honestly, at the end of the day, McAdoo is a great coach, man,” Pierre-Paul said. “People giving him a hard time. But we did go to the playoffs last year. Injuries occur and you can’t blame a coach for that.”

_____

By Antonio R. Harvey

OBSERVER Staff Writer