ACE Enterprises presents its Fourth Annual ACE Golf Tournament on Sunday, November 5. The fundraiser is scheduled to run 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, 3645 Fulton Avenue.

The theme of the golf tournament is “Time To Change A Life.” Cost to participate is $400 for a foursome, $110 for a single golfer and $25 for those who want to support by just attending the event luncheon.

ACE is the acronym for Attitude, Commitment, Excellence. The Sacramento non-profit helps young men of color ages 13-18 graduate from high school and move on to the next stage of their life. All proceeds from the tournament go towards programs and resources that directly benefit ACE students.

For more information on how to register for the tournament, contact Vince Pearson at (916) 716-7508 or visit https://birdeasepro.com/ACEGolf2017