Fortune School Hosts Fall Teacher Job Fair

October 11, 2017 by Leave a Comment
Fortune School is looking for help in its efforts to close the African American achievement gap by preparing students for college. The charter school system is hosting a Fall Teacher Job Fair this month, looking for “committed, excellent teachers for permanent and substitute assignments in grades K-9.”

The job fair will be held on two different days at two different school sites. On Thursday, October 12, it will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Alan Rowe College Prep. The school is located in Elk Grove, at 9424 Big Horn Boulevard. It will also be held on Tuesday, October 17 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Fortune School, located at 6829 Stockton Boulevard.

For more information, call (916) 924-8633 or visit www.fortuneschool.us.

