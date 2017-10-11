Fortune School Hosts Fall Teacher Job Fair

by

Fortune School is looking for help in its efforts to close the African American achievement gap by preparing students for college. The charter school system is hosting a Fall Teacher Job Fair this month, looking for “committed, excellent teachers for permanent and substitute assignments in grades K-9.”

The job fair will be held on two different days at two different school sites. On Thursday, October 12, it will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Alan Rowe College Prep. The school is located in Elk Grove, at 9424 Big Horn Boulevard. It will also be held on Tuesday, October 17 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Fortune School, located at 6829 Stockton Boulevard.

For more information, call (916) 924-8633 or visit www.fortuneschool.us.