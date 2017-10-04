Asian Pacific Islander Group Hosting Candidate Forum

(CBM) – The Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association (APAPA) is hosting a candidate’s forum to give California voters an opportunity to familiarize themselves with candidates for statewide office.
APAPA’s 16th Voter Education and Candidate Forum is scheduled for Oct. 7 at Union Hall, California State University, Sacramento. The event starts at 1 p.m. United States Representative Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) is the guest speaker.
The forum will feature people vying for high-ranking state positions such as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state controller.
Candidates expected to be at the event include current state treasurer and candidate for governor John Chiang, incumbent candidate for attorney general, Xavier Becerra, Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones, also a candidate for attorney general, and Betty Yee, incumbent candidate for state controller.
“APAPA is proud to host an informative and educational forum for everyone in the community,” said Jacqui Nguyen, media chair and president of the Sacramento chapter of APAPA.
“We’ve partnered with community organizations such as the Indian Association of Sacramento and the NAACP just to name a few. Together we have a collective voice as one.”
For more information contact Nguyen at (858) 999-7706.
