by

The local non-profit organization I Am My Sister’s Keeper Breast Cancer Foundation presents its first Run 4 Her Life Breast Cancer Race on Sunday, October 1.

The event, the first in the area to focus on African American women, kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month with a 5k/1 mile race/walk from the State Capitol to the Tower Bridge and back.

Run 4 Her Life will benefit low-income breast cancer patients in our community by providing financial assistance for medical treatment, medical supplies, and transportation during treatment.

I Am My Sister’s Keeper was founded in 2016, by local breast cancer survivor Lynda Andrews. Sign in begins at 8:00 a.m. and race starts at 10:00 a.m. A survivors luncheon will be held onsite at 12 noon. Registration is $20.

For more information, contact Lynda Andrews at (916) 896-8541 or visit www.mysisterskeeper4breastcancer.us