Kings’ Zach Randolph gets community service after LA arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph was sentenced to community service on Wednesday after being charged with marijuana possession and resisting arrest following an incident last month at a Los Angeles housing project, prosecutors said.

Randolph entered a no-contest plea during a court appearance Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to 150 hours of community service, said Frank Mateljan, a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney’s office.

The two-time All-Star may petition the court for the charges to be vacated if he stays out of trouble for a year, Mateljan said.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press