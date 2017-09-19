Arden Fair Aims to Hire More than 100 New Employees at Holiday Job Fair

by

SACRAMENTO – Arden Fair will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. for many different holiday positions throughout the mall. Applicants are encouraged to come prepared with their resumes. The job fair will be held at Arden Mall Center Court (1689 Arden Way). More than 25 retailers will be participating in the job fair and accepting applications.

Among the retailers offering holiday positions include:

Abercrombie Kids

Ann Taylor

A|X Armni Exhancge bareMinerals

Box Lunch

Brookstone

Cellairis

Delta Soul

DeVons Jewelers

Forever 21

Go! Calendars, Games and Toys

Godiva Chocolatier

Hickory Farms

Hot Dog on a Stick

Jamba Juice

Janie & Jack

Kiehl’s

LUSH

M.A.C. Cosmetics

Mr. Pops

Oakley

PINK

See’s Candies

Sephora

Shoe Palace

T-Mobile

The Art of Shaving

Victoria’s Secret

White House | Black Market

The full list of job fair participants and their requirements is listed on the Arden Fair website and on the Arden Fair Facebook page.