Arden Fair Aims to Hire More than 100 New Employees at Holiday Job Fair

SACRAMENTO – Arden Fair will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. for many different holiday positions throughout the mall. Applicants are encouraged to come prepared with their resumes. The job fair will be held at Arden Mall Center Court (1689 Arden Way). More than 25 retailers will be participating in the job fair and accepting applications.
Among the retailers offering holiday positions include:
Abercrombie Kids
Ann Taylor
A|X Armni Exhancge bareMinerals
Box Lunch
Brookstone
Cellairis
Delta Soul
DeVons Jewelers
Forever 21
Go! Calendars, Games and Toys
Godiva Chocolatier
Hickory Farms
Hot Dog on a Stick
Jamba Juice
Janie & Jack
Kiehl’s
LUSH
M.A.C. Cosmetics
Mr. Pops
Oakley
PINK
See’s Candies
Sephora
Shoe Palace
T-Mobile
The Art of Shaving
Victoria’s Secret
White House | Black Market
The full list of job fair participants and their requirements is listed on the Arden Fair website and on the Arden Fair Facebook page.
