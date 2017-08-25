Women’s Health Emphasized At Medical Conference

by

SACRAMENTO – Yes2Kollege Educational Resources and the University of California Health and Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing present the “Second Annual Preserve Our Legacy: Advancing African Americans In Nursing Conference” on Aug. 26.

A celebration of California’s African American Women’s Health Legacy Month, the free conference runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at at UC Davis School of Medicine, 4610 X Street in Sacramento. Register at eventbrite.com. Limited seating.

The free conference will feature the following:

Nursing Technology Career Opportunities

Panel Discussion: The Need For African American Nurses In Our Community

Free Healthcare Screenings and Education

Health Related Vendors/Products

Pediatric Healthcare Presentation

For more information, contact Sharon Chandler at (916) 230-1631 or shabarney@aol.com or contact Toni Colley-Perry at (916) 519-9189, tonicolleyperry@yahoo.com.