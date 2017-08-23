by

SACRAMENTO – The area support and empowerment group, Titus 2 Collaborative hosts its 2017 Single Mothers Empowerment Forum & Tea on Saturday, August 26. The event will be co-hosted by the Black Infant Health program at the 14th Ave Baptist Church, located at 6240 14th Avenue, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The theme is “God Sees You!” taken from Genesis 16:13.

The free community event is aimed at single women with real issues looking for real answers. Organizers say it is designed to provide information, resources and a strong network of support to single mothers from all walks of life and their children. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Day includes inspirational speakers, mentorship, lunch, a healthy eating and cooking demonstration by Chef Faye Stamper, vendors, and raffle prizes.

The guest speaker for the forum will be Lady Dianna Lovelace of Center of Praise Ministries. Panelists include Minister Jayme Chick of Women of Favor Ministry; Maria E. Ross, pastor of West Sacramento Community Church; and Nicole Patterson, an advocate for people with disabilities. Pat Roundtree Rivers, co-pastor of For His Glory Church, will act as mistress of ceremony.

Childcare will be provided for attendees with children ages 3-10. For more, visit www.titus2collaborative.com.