August Events to Recognize Health Disparities in African American Community

(SACRAMENTO) – Yes2Kollege Educational Resources, Inc.’s African American Women’s Health Legacy (AAWHL) Program asks for the community’s support this August in celebration of its California Senate Resolution and Sacramento County Proclamation recognizing health disparities in the Sacramento County African American community.

AAWL has set events and activities throughout the month of August and invite members of the community to participate.

On Friday, August 4 at 10:00 a.m., join the monthly, first Friday, Sister Circle Breakfast Meet Up at the Black-owned Stagecoach Restaurant, located at 4365 Florin Road, for discussions about women’s health, careers, and families.

On Saturday, August 5, bring the family to the fourth annual educational and tasteful visit to Ron Kelley’s U-pick Farm from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Hear messages about the importance of growing your own vegetables and eating healthy. There will also be a farmers market, taste testing, cookout and farm tour. Farm is located at 1120 Scribner Road. Cost per person is $7.

On Saturday, August 12, from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m.) AAWHL joins UC Davis medical school students for their 17th Annual Ulezi Family Health Fair at the Oak Park Community Center, located at 3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

AAWHL partners with Health Net and other community partners for “The Sugars” Getting Real About African Americans and Diabetes Health Summit,” on Saturday, August 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Event features guest speaker Dr. Rodney Hood, a national authority on health disparities, medical history and racism in medical care. Bring the family for health screenings, and panel discussions at the Dr. Ephraim Williams Family Life Center, located at 4036 14th Avenue.

Enjoy a family movie night viewing the documentary “Soul Food Junkies” on Thursday, August 24 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on the beautiful lawn of The Brickhouse Gallery & Art Complex, located at 2837 36th Street (at Broadway). Film explores a history of the foods African Americans love to eat and how that legacy forms the food habits handed down generation to generation.

On Saturday, August 26, join AAWHL and the UC Davis Health Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing for the Second Annual “Preserve Our Legacy: Advancing African Americans In Nursing Conference” at the UC Davis School of Medicine, 4610 X Street. The conference is set to run 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.) and features the African American rich legacy of nursing, a presentation on future nursing technology career opportunities, a presentation on stress finding from the perspective of Black women, pediatric health and health screenings and vendors.

For more information, contact Toni Colley Perry at (916) 519-9189 or Sharon Chandler at (916) 230-1631.