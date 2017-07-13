Stephen Curry, Jerry Rice and Charles Barkley Headline All-Star Field at the 2017 AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP

by

LAKE TAHOE – NBC Sports Group will provide unprecedented comprehensive on air and digital coverage this week of the nation’s premier celebrity golf tournament, the American Century Championship from Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe.

A field of 89 participants from the world of sports and entertainment will compete in the three-day tournament, vying for a $600,000 purse. NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) will air the opening round on Friday, July 14 from 6-8 p.m. ET, with weekend coverage on NBC from 3-6 p.m. ET both days.

Reigning NBA champion / two-time Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry, four-time NFL Pro-Bowler Tony Romo and Grammy Award-winning musician Justin Timberlake headline the field at the American Century Championship.

Curry, who also will compete in the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae July 31-August 6 on a sponsor exemption, will be making his fifth appearance. Romo, who has finished second three times at this event (2009-11), will be making his fourth appearance, while Timberlake will be making his third.

Joining them in the 89-player field are Green Bay Packers quarterback six-time NFL Pro-Bowler Aaron Rodgers, Pro Football Hall-of-Famers Steve Young, Jerry Rice and John Elway. Former NBA player Derek Fisher and former NFL player Charles Woodson are among the first-time participants.

American Century Championship Live Tournament Airtimes

Friday, July 14

NBCSN

6-8 p.m. ET / 3-5 p.m. PT

Friday, July 14

NBCSN

Midnight-2 a.m. ET / 9-11 p.m. PT (Replay)

Saturday, July 15

NBC

3-6 p.m. ET / Noon-3 p.m. PT (Live)

Sunday, July 16

NBC

3-6 p.m. ET / Noon-3 p.m. PT (Live)

NBC Sports’ coverage of the American Century Championship will be streamed via GolfChannel.com and NBCSports.comas well as on the Golf Channel app and the NBC Sports app. The official tournament website – www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com – will be a one-stop shop for videos, photos and live scoring.

Fans can keep up with the American Century Championship through NBC Sports Group’s social media platforms throughout tournament week, including exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, interviews, video clips, up-to-date news reports and highlights at @NBCSports,@GolfChannel and @ACChampionship.