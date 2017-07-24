Sacramento City School District to host job fair

by

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) is hosting a job fair to fill classified positions such as bus drivers, food service assistants and custodians on Wednesday, July 26.

The job fair is set to run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the district headquarters located at 5735 47th Avenue.

Other available jobs covered by the fair include instructional aides in special education and child development, library media tech assistants and various substitute positions.

Part-time and full-time jobs are available.

Job candidates will need to “dress to impress,” and bring their resume, identification and Social Security cards. Applicants should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and job offers. Job seekers are encouraged to complete an online application beforehand at www.scusd.edu/employment, but computer assistance will be available at the fair.

SCUSD conducted a similar classified job fair last February and offered 200 jobs. Approximately 600 individuals attended the fair.

For more information call (916) 643-9050.