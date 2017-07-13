FAA Looking to Fill 1,400 Air Traffic Controller Positions

July 13, 2017 by Leave a Comment
Email, RSS Follow
Email
Pin It

(CBM) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is looking to fill several air traffic controller positions, according to a news release.

The FAA said it needs to hire 1,400 air traffic control specialists. The jobs pay well, with salaries ranging up to $120,000 per year.

Air traffic controllers maintain order, safety and security of the nation’s airspace. According to the news release, qualified candidates will be required to undergo intensive training at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City, Okla.

For more information about these job opportunities go to www.faa.usajobs.gov. The deadline is July 14. Veterans are encouraged to apply.
_____
By Manny Otiko
California Black Media

Email, RSS Follow
Email
Pin It
Filed Under: Business Tagged With: , ,

Speak Your Mind