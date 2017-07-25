California governor signs climate change bill

by

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California’s signature climate initiative will continue for another decade.

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger joined his successor Jerry Brown on San Francisco’s Treasure Island Tuesday as Brown signed a bill keeping cap and trade alive until 2030.

The program puts a cap and a price on carbon emissions. It was created under legislation signed by Schwarzenegger in 2006 and had been set to expire in 2020.

Both governors promote cap and trade around the world as a successful way to reduce emissions without destroying an economy.

Brown and Schwarzenegger have enthusiastically picked fights with President Donald Trump on climate change since Trump announced he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord.

The legislation infuriated environmental justice groups that say Brown made too many concessions to polluting industries.