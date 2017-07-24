Young Ladies Recognized As ‘Miss Black’ And ‘Miss Black Teen’ Sacramento

by

SACRAMENTO – The final results are in for the “47th Annual Miss Black” Sacramento and “Miss Black Teen” Scholarship Pageant held at Sheldon High School in Elk Grove.

For 2017, Savannah Sims will wear the crown as Miss Black Sacramento and Imya Price will serve as Miss Black Teen Sacramento.

Sims, 20, will be a junior at Xavier University in Louisiana this fall. She was named second lady to Miss Freshman at Xavier in 2014 and was also a member of the Freshman Class Government. She attends Center of Praise in midtown Sacramento.

Ms. Sims’ goals are to become a neonatologist and perform surgery and medical procedures for premature babies. For the talent competition, she performed a praise dance to “You Did It” by J. Moss.

Ms. Sims is the daughter of Stephen Sims and Clarissa and Curtis Wade.

Ms. Price, 16, attends Franklin High School in Elk Grove and maintains a 4.0 grade-point-average. She is a member of the Fusion Dance Company and has won many Honor Roll awards, including Barack Obama Presidential Award.

Ms. Price is a member of Harvest Church and is the choreographer for the Praise Dance Team. Ms. Price hopes to attend the University of California at Berkeley and study to become a lawyer. She also plays the piano and played and sang “Rewind” for the Talent Competition.

Ms. Price is the daughter of Rodney and Iris Price.

Annabelle Terry, 15, was named Teen Princess. Terry attends Elk Grove High School. She is the daughter of Donald Terry and Charlene Evans. Ms. Terry hopes to become a elementary school teaching and vocal coach. She would also like to attend Juilliard in New York.

Felicia Forte, 21, will serve as Princess to Miss Black Sacramento. She attends Sacramento City College. Ms. Forte is the daughter of Viola Merritt and Frederick Forte. Ms. Forte, who attends Showers of Blessings, plans to transfer to Sacramento State University to obtain a degree in Business Administration.

Ms. Sims is taking over the reign of Miss Black Sacramento from Jordan Davis and Ms. Price will replace Nyaah Daniels as Miss Black Teen Sacramento.

Akela Douglass, a former Miss Black Teen (1999) and Miss Black Sacramento (2003) served as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

The theme of the competition was:“Black Girl Magic.”

The talent judges for 2017 were Cierra Gordon, Kamio Jones, Gloryboy Jos,Voress Franklin, Schaundra Nelson, and Rena Cisco.The essay judges were Margaret Davis White, Esq., and Kaylynn Owens.

Special guests for the pageant included Miss Black Teen Sacramento Princess Shayla Johnson, recording artist Kyle Davis, the Elite Praise Dance Team, and Darnarsha Johnson, the pageant’s choreographer.

Mariah Lichtenstern, Omie Garba, Ryan Harrison, Deborah Johnson, Constance Agee, Gina Claytor, Aliane Murphy-Hasan, and Kwame Anku served as pageant judges.

The Miss Black Sacramento pageant was founded in 1970 by the late Velma Stokely Flournoy and Jimmie Royster. Originally titled “Miss Black

Beauty,” the pageant’s mission is to prepare young Black women for success and encourage their academic pursuits.