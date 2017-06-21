The Departure of Sacramento Kings President Chris Grange

by

Sacramento, Calif. – The Sacramento Kings President Chris Granger released the following statement announcing the departure of Kings President Chris Granger.

“The Kings are in an amazing place, and it’s time for me to take on a new challenge. Together, we reenergized downtown Sacramento, creating the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena that our fans and team are proud to call home. The community of Sacramento has embraced my family and I will always be proud of the role I played here. I want to thank Vivek, the Kings’ leadership team and incredible staff for their support. I’m confident the Kings organization will continue to do great things in Sacramento and break new ground across the League.”

Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé released the following statement on Granger’s departure.

“Chris is one of the best in the business and we are extremely thankful for his contributions to the Kings and the Sacramento community. He was instrumental in helping us create the world’s most innovative and sustainable arena, Golden 1 Center, for our fans and building Sacramento’s new entertainment district, Downtown Commons. Approaching the one year anniversary of our new arena’s opening, we continue to see great progress across the entire organization that wouldn’t have been possible without his leadership.

The management team going forward will be led by Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis and, starting today, the current Chief Financial Officer John Rinehart has been named President of Business Operations. Chris will remain with the team for one month through a transition period.

We wish Chris and his family all the best as he moves into the next stage of his career.”

_____

By Antonio Harvey

OBSERVER Staff Writer