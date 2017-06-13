SACRAMENTO (CBM) – The African American Civic Engagement Project in conjunction with the California Legislative Black Caucus hosted their annual Juneteenth celebration at the California Railroad Museum June 7 highlighting leadership from California’s public universities. Four African American university president’s, were honored from California State University (CSU) and California University (UC) higher education systems.
Legislative Black Caucus Celebrate Juneteenth (Video)
June 13, 2017
