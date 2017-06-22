Kings Get Fox At No. 5, Usher In Wave Of Young Players

by

SACRAMENTO — Based on what is now the completed 2017 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings should have one of the youngest teams in the NBA once the 2017-2018 season start.

The Kings drafted three players in the first round and one early in the second round to signal their efforts of a rebuilding franchise. Two of the players picked in the the first round are one-and-done athletes.

As expected, freshman point guard De’Aaron Fox was taken with the No. 5 pick. However, the Kings flipped the No. 10 selection into the No. 15 and No. 20 picks of the first round.

The Kings took North Carolina swingman Justin Jackson with the No. 15 pick and Duke power forward Harry Giles at No. 20. Jackson left after his junior year and Giles bolted after his first season.

The Kings took Kansas point guard Frank Mason III with the No. 34 pick in the second round. Mason had two workouts in Sacramento, which meant that the Kings were high on his services.

“Us getting Justin Jackson, one of my brothers, and Harry Giles, another close friend, I feel like we can work together and try to make something special,” Fox said. “I feel like we can grow together. Of course, it’s going to take some time. But every franchise takes time when they are hitting their bumps in the road.”

The Kings traded the No. 10 pick, Gonzaga’s power forward Zach Collins to the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 15 and No. 20 selections.

