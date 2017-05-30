The Fourth Annual Sacramento Black Book Fair June 2-3, 2017

by

SACRAMENTO – Blue Nile Press, the Black Group, in conjunction with Community Sponsors, present the Fourth Annual Sacramento Black Book Fair ( SBBF), June 2-3, 2017. This event is free and open to the public.

2017 Themes: “Black Books Matter the Truth of Our Many Selves”

The Fourth Annual Sacramento Black Book Fair is dedicated to Carol Borden, a founder of the Book Fair, originator of “Books On Parade,” and an indispensable Sacramento leader.

Schedule of Activities/Events:

·SBBF headquarters check-in and general information will be located at the Women’s Civic Improvement Club/Center (WCIC), 3555 3rd Ave., Sacramento, CA 95817. Community members can pick-up a FREE SBBF Event Program @ WCIC-Saturday, June 3, from 9:00am-5:30pm.

·Opening Reception Friday, June 2th, at 6:00pm at underground books, 2814 35th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817. Featuring the all the participating authors, local elected officials and the community at large ·Panel Discussions: Opening panel, Friday, June 2th, 7 PM, at the Guild Theater, focusing on ““Black Books Matter the Truth of Our Many Selves” featuring the 2017 featured authors: Suzette D. Harrison, Indigo Moor, Ayanna Simone Fabio and Yvette Johnson.

·Books On Parade, featuring a short parade around the headquarters, will kick-off the Book Fair Saturday, June 3, at assemble at 9:30am and parade start at10:00am, at the Women’s Civic Improvement Club/Center featuring the legendary Grant High School Drumline Band. Community members are encouraged to bring books by Black authors for our Book Drive and deposit them at the WCIC registration desk. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free and open to all.

·The Kids Zone: Children’s Fun & Literacy Area, will be located at Brickhouse Art Gallery, 2837 36th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817 Saturday, June 3, from 11:00am-5:30pm. The Kids Zone will feature storytelling, reading, book give-a-ways, face painting, music, games, books, poetry, storytelling, computers, African drumming, bubbles and much more. Young children must be accompanied by an adult. Free and open to all.

·Workshop: The Impact of Amazon, Google, and Facebook on the “Black Book Ecosystem” presented by Troy Johnson is the founder and webmaster of AALBC.com (African American Literature Book Club)

·Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s House, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.at the historic Center of Oak Park, 35th Street and Broadway, Sacramento, CA

Place: The Historic Center of Oak Park, 35th Street and Broadway, Sacramento, CA

Locations/Venues: The Women’s Civic Improvement Center, The Brickhouse Art Gallery, Underground Books, the Guild Theater, and the historic Alpha Kappa Alpha House, all in the heart of historic Oak Park, Sacramento, CA.

The Book Fair will include book signings, talks by each featured writer, cultural vendors, food trucks, a writer’s workshop session, a Kids Zone, a community parade, poetry readings, writer’s circles, and art displays.

SBBF will feature more than fifty authors of African descent, showcasing and highlighting a diverse spectrum of authors and literature, from contemporary and historical fiction, to anthologies, poetry, academic books; children’s stories and books, non-fiction to biographies, self-help, and inspirational, and religious.

Featured authors: 2017 featured authors: Suzette D. Harrison, Indigo

Moor, Ayanna Simone Fabio and Yvette Johnson For additional info and bios of featured authors please visit our website: http://www.sacramentoblackbookfair.com.

A sample of other local, regional and national authors: Patricia E. Canterbury, Rochelle Soetan, Alika R. Turner, Ayanna Simone Fabio, Kevin Bates, Nadine Roberts Cornish, Malik Wade, Deborah Harris, Scott Loken, Jasiri Basel, Reginald Holmes, Kakwasi Somadhi , James Bradford, Ahjamu Umi, and Dr. Malaika Singleton just to name a few.

For more info please contact: Faye Wilson Kennedy at: faye@bluenilepress.com or visit: http://www.sacramentoblackbookfair.com.