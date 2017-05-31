California lawmakers OK bill prompted by slaying of officer

by

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly has passed a bill tightening parole policies after a gang member with repeated probation violations was accused of killing a police officer near Los Angeles.

The Assembly voted unanimously Tuesday to send the measure to the state Senate.

The bill would require officials to evaluate an inmate’s entire criminal history when considering their release from prison. AB1408 would also mandate that officials hold a hearing after a person’s third parole violation to decide if their parole should be revoked.

Assemblyman Ian Calderon says his bill would also help law enforcement officials share information and allow for better supervision of criminals.

The Los Angeles-area Democrat authored the bill after Whittier police officer Keith Boyer was killed in February.