Third Annual Community Read-In Project needs volunteer readers

by

In an effort to spread the joy of reading, the organizers of the Fourth Annual Sacramento Black Book Fair are hosting a number of community read-in sessions.

Organizers are seeking volunteer community readers as they continue their Third Annual Community Read-In Project leading up to the Black Book Fair. Readers are being called on to share selected titles with young people on Thursday, April 20 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in downtown Sacramento; Friday, April 21 from 4:00- 5:30 p.m. in South Oak Park; and Tuesday, April 25 from 9:00 a.m.-12 noon in downtown Sacramento.

To volunteer, or for more information, contact Faye at faye@bluenilepress.com and indicate the date you wish to volunteer.

The Fourth Annual Sacramento Black Book Fair will be held June 2-3. The fair

will include book signings, writer talks, poetry readings, cultural vendors, food trucks, a Kids Zone, a community parade, and art displays. Event features more than 50 authors of African descent, showcasing and highlighting a diverse spectrum of authors and literature. Opening reception, panel discussion, and jazz mixer on Friday, June 2. Book Fair kicks off Saturday, June 3 at 9:30 a.m. Author’s chat rooms and author’s circles will feature book signings, and discussions at various venues throughout historic Oak Park. Authors and vendors needed. For more info, visit: http://www.sacramentoblackbookfair.com.