Third Annual Community Read-In Project needs volunteer readers

April 10, 2017 by Leave a Comment
Email, RSS Follow
Email
Pin It

CLICK ON IMAGE TO ENLARGE

In an effort to spread the joy of reading, the organizers of the Fourth Annual Sacramento Black Book Fair are hosting a number of community read-in sessions.

Organizers are seeking volunteer community readers as they continue their Third Annual Community Read-In Project leading up to the Black Book Fair. Readers are being called on to share selected titles with young people on Thursday, April 20 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in downtown Sacramento; Friday, April 21 from 4:00- 5:30 p.m. in South Oak Park; and Tuesday, April 25 from 9:00 a.m.-12 noon in downtown Sacramento.

To volunteer, or for more information, contact Faye at faye@bluenilepress.com and indicate the date you wish to volunteer.

The Fourth Annual Sacramento Black Book Fair will be held June 2-3. The fair

will include book signings, writer talks, poetry readings, cultural vendors, food trucks, a Kids Zone, a community parade, and art displays. Event features more than 50 authors of African descent, showcasing and highlighting a diverse spectrum of authors and literature. Opening reception, panel discussion, and jazz mixer on Friday, June 2. Book Fair kicks off Saturday, June 3 at 9:30 a.m. Author’s chat rooms and author’s circles will feature book signings, and discussions at various venues throughout historic Oak Park. Authors and vendors needed. For more info, visit: http://www.sacramentoblackbookfair.com.

Email, RSS Follow
Email
Pin It
Filed Under: Event, featured, State & Local Tagged With: , ,

Speak Your Mind