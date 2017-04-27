The REACH One Alliance presents Second Annual REACH for Greatness Show

by

CITRUS HEIGHTS – The REACH One Alliance, a character education program that promotes compassion, kindness, Inclusion, service, and greatness, is having its Second Annual REACH for Greatness Show on Saturday, April 29.

The event is set to run 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at San Juan High School, located at 7551 Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights. The REACH for Greatness Show is a community fundraiser for children with rare autoimmune diseases. Kevin Bracy, Founder of the REACH One Alliance, will host this fun, high-energy, motivational entertainment event, benefitting the organization, It Takes Guts.

The evening will feature performances by the Golden Elite Tumblers and rapper/poet/author Dwight Taylor, Sr. as well as remarks from River and Ryder Sharp, elementary school philanthropists who are founded Tower of Niceness, turning compassion into a nonprofit; Leah Nelson, the local fifth grader who started BecuzIcare11, a local movement of kindness, which is now making a global impact; and Kobe J, who will share what it’s like for him to REACH for Greatness while living- and thriving- with a chronic illness.

Bracy’s daughter, dancer/singer KendraJae, fresh off of Beyonce’s Formation Tour, and the Grammy stage, will be taking audience questions about her journey to REACH for Greatness.

Bracy’s mentor, world renowned speaker, Les Brown, will close out the show.

The event also features the presentation of the “Bracy” Awards, which recognize and celebrate area schools and individuals who exemplify the REACH One message.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for REACH One Schools/Students/Parents/Staff. Tickets are available at www.kevinbracy.com/merchandise and www.it-takes-guts.org.