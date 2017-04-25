Sacramento State’s UNIQUE Programs host special screening and discussion of Horror Thriller “Get Out”

by

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento State University’s UNIQUE Programs presents a special screening of the horror film, “Get Out” on Thursday, April 27. The screening is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the University Union Ballroom.

The free screening will be followed by a panel discussion aimed at providing an understanding of the substance and content embedded in the film. Panelists include Dr. Davin Brown, the campus’ Director of Student Engagement and Outreach, communication studies professor Dr. Michele S. Foss-Snowden and Dr. John Johnson, the director of the Centers for Diversity and Inclusion.

In “Get Out,” Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Misand Dean. At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.

The film, written and directed by African American comic Jordan Peele, has grossed more than $170 million at the box office.

All ages are welcome. Sacramento State University is located at 6000 J Street. Free parking will be available on the top floor of Parking Structure III.