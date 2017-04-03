NAACP 35th Annual Prayer Breakfast

by

SACRAMENTO – The Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) celebrates its 35th Annual Prayer Breakfast on Friday, April 14.

The prayer breakfast is scheduled to run 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Doubletree Hotel, located at 2001 Point West Way. This year’s theme is “Achieving Health Equity and Commitment to Racial Justice” and is bolstered by the scripture Matthew 5.6 which states, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness.”

The Sacramento NAACP’s annual event attracts residents, community leaders and politicians from throughout the region. The event offers attendees an opportunity to experience exciting entertainment and ceremonial recognition of Northern California’s diverse and vibrant community.

The principle objective of the NAACP is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of not only minority groups but all citizens of the United States.

Funds raised from the prayer breakfast and other events support the NAACP and its’ various services and programs. The NAACP advocates for human and civil rights issues and initiatives, and provides legal counseling and referrals, free to all who need a powerful voice.

This year’s guest speaker will be Chet Hewitt, President and CEO of Sierra Health Foundation. Hewitt has worked to craft a bold collective impact strategy focused on achieving health equity to underserved communities and improving the wellbeing of vulnerable child and youth populations.

Tickets are $50. For more information, visit www.sacnaacp.com or contact Aliane Murphy-Hasan at (916) 856-0155.