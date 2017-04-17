Golden State’s Durant Gets 32 Points, Beat Portland 121-109

by

OAKLAND, Calif. – Kevin Durant had 32 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists and Draymond Green had 19 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists to give the Golden State Warriors a 109-121 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in the first game of Round 1.

Stephen Curry added 29 points, five rebounds, and four assists and backcourt mate Klay Thompson added 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists for the Warriors (1-0), who made 43-of-81 shots from the field at 53.1 percent.

The Warriors withstood the backcourt play of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard of the Trail Blazers (0-1), who combined for 75 points. McCollum had 41 points, eight rebounds, and one steal while Lillard contributed 34 points five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

The rest of the Trail Blazers made 12-of-39 shots from the field for 34 points. Portland head coach Terry Stotts said his team is going to have to step it up against a high-powered offense.

“It’s going to take a team to beat them,” Stotts said. “We need everybody. Guys have to be ready to make shots. Damian and CJ, if they get 80 between them, we still need to score another 40 or 50 somewhere.”

McCollum and Lillard were the focal point of the Trail Blazers’ offense, but Green, on the other hand, was the all-around force for the Warriors. Green had five blocked shots in the game, all five in spectacular fashion. Of course, Green was doing his pesty trash talking throughout the game.

“I think having a guy like that on the floor raises the level of the game because I don’t even trash talk,” Lillard said of playing against Green. “He was saying so much out there that I had to a lot to say tonight. It’s just going to raise the level of my game because I take it as a challenge.”

Green said Portland’s backcourt troupe we’re “making some tough shots,” but when it came to the fourth quarter, the Warriors had to make some adjustments. McCollum combined for 13 points in the fourth quarter.

“You don’t let them roll because they can beat you,” Green said of one of the best backcourts in the league besides Curry and Thompson. “You’ve got to give them credit. When they get going like that they are the toughest in the league to stop. But at some point we knew that we had to make a defensive stand and that we would get some stops. All of sudden they weren’t getting a bunch of easy stuff.”

Game 2 is on Wednesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m., PST, at the Oracle.

“Everybody that steps on the floor are going to have an impact on the game,” Curry said of the Warriors. “(We) got to do it by a committee at times.”

_____

By Antonio R. Harvey

OBSERVER Staff Writer