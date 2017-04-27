2017 Innovative Summer Camp – Open House

by

SACRAMENTO – Efforts to expose young people of color to science, technology, engineering, agriculture, and math fields is picking up “steam.”

The University of California’s Division of Agriculture & Natural Resources is inviting students, parents, educators, community organizers and program administrators to learn more about its 2017 Innovative Summer Camp. The Open House will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at The Urban Hive, located at 1931 H Street.

This day camp is aimed at area youth, ages 14-19 and is set to run locally July 17-28. The camp will provide students hands-on learning in many areas of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, agriculture, and math) with a focus on using data science and technology to solve complex problems in food and agriculture. Targeting students from underrepresented and disadvantaged backgrounds, the STEAM camp will include field trips, activities, and demonstrations aimed to inspire and engage students, giving students a glimpse into future career paths and endeavors. It will be offered tuition free thanks to the University of California’s Division of Agriculture & Natural Resources and its partners.

To attend the Open House, register online at http://ucanr.edu/openhouse. Pizza and beverages will be provided.