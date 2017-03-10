Sojourner Truth Multicultural Art Museum promotes the awareness of traditional pregnancy and childbirth practices

by

Local Black artists are responding to the Black infant death crisis in Sacramento with an art and culture talk set for 12 noon on Saturday, March 11.

Shonna McDaniels, director of the Sojourner Truth Multicultural Art Museum and curator Ronn Cook will host a public forum at the museum, located at 2251 Florin Road. Organizers are convinced that “Preconception Self-Awareness, is the solution to the Black Infant Death Sacramento, health crisis in this community,” and that Black art and culture promotes the awareness of traditional pregnancy and childbirth practices that go all the way back to Africa and led to superior development of babies and young children for generations.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Heather Clarke, who has practiced as a nurse-midwife and educator for more than 36 years. Dr. Clarke trained as nurse-midwifery at Columbia University. Her doctoral degree from Frontier Nursing University, focused on the development of an intergenerational preconception program to assist African American women at risk of preterm birth, low birth weight and very low birth weight to mitigate the impact of persistent race related stress. She is currently the chairperson of the Midwives of Color committee with the American College of Nurse-midwives. Her specialty is in preconception health care and pre and perinatal psychology.

Several local mothers, who are members of the museum’s First Mothers Breastfeeding Project, Preconception Self Awareness program are skilled in breastfeeding and infant care, will also speak at the event. There will be time allotted for the public to ask questions and make comments. The event co-sponsored by the Sacramento Breastfeeding Coalition, Access Sacramento, The Links, and the Florin Business Arts Complex. For more information, visit Sojoartsmuseum.org