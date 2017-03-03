SMUD offers home improvement workshops for seniors

by

SACRAMENTO – SMUD will host a special event offering free workshops and resources designed for seniors.

The educational event customized just for seniors will be held on Thursday, March 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the SMUD Service Center, located at 6301 S Street.

The event will feature a variety of home improvement workshops designed to address the needs and interests of seniors, including: home safety and savings, life-changing lighting, and energy efficiency in the home.

The event will also include a resource fair with experts ready to provide information and answer questions about topics such as fall prevention, safety and home modification, fraud prevention, and senior transportation.

“Many seniors are on fixed incomes and are looking for ways to reduce expenses,” said Erica Manuel, SMUD’s manager of Community, Economic Development and Education.

“This event provides a great opportunity for seniors to learn some simple steps they can take to save money and improve their quality of life. It’s one way for SMUD to give back to those that helped build our community and show how much we value them,” Ms. Manuel continued.

Attendance is free, but registration is requested. Interested seniors and caregivers can register and learn more at smud.org/workshops or by calling (916) 732-6738.