Second Annual African American Non-profit Convening

SACRAMENTO – Organizations founded and operated by African Americans play a vital role in the life of our communities. A local group, the Black United Fund of Sacramento Valley, Inc. seeks to help strengthen area non-profits and will host its Second Annual African American Nonprofit Convening on Saturday, March 18.

The event will be held at the Brickhouse Art Gallery and Art Complex, located at 2837 36th Street, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This year’s theme is “Starting & Sustaining Our Nonprofits because they matter!” Check-in runs from 8:30 to 9:00 a.m. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. followed by a post-Convening Mixer from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Organizers say nonprofits do wonderful work, often on shoestring budgets with limited resources and little to no communication with others who labor as they do. The purpose of the annual nonprofit convening is to bring groups together and give nonprofits the opportunity to learn about each other, collaborate, dialogue about successes and challenges, discuss strategies for change, and more. Attendees will participate in workshops focusing on governmental requirements for starting a nonprofit, strategies for training the board and protecting the organization, short and long-term strategic planning, and sharing “down-home” grassroots fundraising ideas while striving to obtain grants and corporate support.

The convening is for staff, board members and volunteers of fledgling nonprofits or folks planning to start a nonprofit organization. Cost is $12.50-$25. Morning refreshments and lunch are included. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.