Delta Days in Sacramento March 24-27, 2017

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. invites members and supporters to join them in standing up and speaking up as its hosts Delta Days in Sacramento March 24-27.

Delta Days in Sacramento is an annual legislative conference to increase members’ involvement in regional public policy-making. The conference, in its 31st year, starts on Saturday, March 24 with Youth State workshops, a Social Action Luncheon and town hall on Sunday and concludes with a legislative breakfast on Monday, March 27.

The theme for the Far West Region’s event is “Our Collective Responsibility: Stand Up and Speak Up.” The conference will be held at Embassy Suites. The keynote speaker for the Social Action Luncheon will be Cynthia M.A. Butler-McIntyre, the sorority’s 24th National President.

Cost to attend is $150 for alumnae and $75 for college students. Registration is available through March 17. No on-site registration. For more information, visit sacramentoalumnaedst.org.