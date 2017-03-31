City of Sacramento Offers Multiple Youth Employment Opportunities

by

SACRAMENTO – The City of Sacramento has several opportunities for area youth looking for employment.

District Eight City Councilmember Larry Carr and City of Sacramento Neighborhood Services join together on Saturday, April 1 to present the 2017 Youth Job & Resource Fair. The event is aimed at young people ages 16-24 and will be held at City Hall Plaza, 915 I Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Summer at City Hall program for incoming high school juniors and seniors within the Sacramento City Unified School District, Twin Rivers Unified School District or Natomas Unified School District is open now through April 28. Students gain valuable work experience and learn how to make a difference in the community. Program runs June 19-August 3 and participants earn high school credits and a stipend. For more information and an application, call (916) 808-6789 or visit www.cityofsacramento.org/Summer-at-City-Hall online.

The City of Sacramento also has summer internship opportunities available. The four-week summer program is open to 16-24 year-olds living within city limits. Youth are placed in 42-hour internships with local government and nonprofit agencies, where they learn and develop skills to improve performance in a work setting. Three internship cohorts available– June 5-30, July 5-July 31 and July 31-August 25. Participants earn a $300 stipend upon completion of program. Application deadline is Monday, April 17.

For complete requirements, or to obtain an application, visit www.cityofsacramento.org/ParksandRec/Neighborhood-Services/Programs/SacYouthWorks or call (916) 808-6789.