Area Zumba instructors host “Let’s Move” Dance Fitness Fundraiser

OAK PARK – In a nod to former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and her public health campaign, local fitness advocates are motivating their community to be active.

Area Zumba instructors Linda Taylor and daughter Latoya Bufford are set to host their “Let’s Move” Dance Fitness Fundraiser on Saturday, March 11. The event is set to run from 12 noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Ephraim Williams Family Life Center at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

The fitness event, Linda Taylor shares, is all about “unity in our community.” There will be several guest instructors, including renowned dance instructor and choreographer Pepper Von of Step 1 Fitness, who will lead demonstrations. Participants and styles include Fierce Funk fitness, U Jam, and salsa reggaeton mix, dancehall powerup, line dancing, Chicago stepping, Zumba and more.

In keeping with Mrs. Obama’s Let’s Move efforts to encourage youth to live healthy lives, organizers have incorporated a youth focused dance segment into the program. Area parents are encouraged to bring children ages 5 to 12 to participate in “Sacramento’s biggest Zumba fitness dance party.”

Tickets to “Let’s Move” are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Cost for kids ages 5-12 is $2. Kids ages 4 and under are free. Proceeds benefit four local health, fitness, and youth-support organizations– The Boys and Girls Clubs of America, the Ephraim Williams Family Life Center, Always Knocking, Inc. and Center of Praise’s Precious Ones program.

Tickets can be purchased at the Ephraim Williams Family Life Center, located at 4036 14th Avenue or online at https://tinyurl.com/dance4unity2017.