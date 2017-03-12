by

SACRAMENTO – Locals looking to find their roots can once again get help with their searches as the 12th Annual African American Family History Seminar will be held on Saturday, March 11.

The event is hosted annually by Genealogy Workshops at the FamilySearch Library and is scheduled to run 8:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. at 2745 Eastern Avenue. The theme for 2017 is “And Still We Rise–Conquering Our Past.”

This year’s keynote speaker will be Paula Madison, family historian, author of “Finding Samuel Lowe” and owner of the Africa Channel television network. City Councilmember Rick Jennings will deliver a morning message, sharing his own family research story.

Workshops are offered for those at all levels of genealogy research. Topics include “Beginning Genealogy,” “Native American Research,” “From Rumor To Fact: Family Secrets and Uncovering the Truth,” “African Americans in the Selected U.S. Federal Census,” “Finding My Ancestor’s Slaveholder,” and “Youth Orientation to Orientation.”

Cost is $28 for general registration and includes a syllabus and lunch. Cost for high school and college students is $12 and includes registration and lunch only. Register by Friday, March 3 to guarantee lunch and syllabus. For more information, contact Sharon at (916) 275-8084 or visit aafhs.com.