by

SACRAMENTO – In an effort to help address California’s teacher shortage, the Sacramento State Career Center hosts a Educator Recruitment Expo on Tuesday, February 7. The event is scheduled to run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the University Union Ballroom, Sacramento State, 6000 J Street.

More than 100 local and regional school districts and educational organizations will be on campus to connect with highly qualified students and alumni for full-time, part-time, internship, and volunteer positions, including several from outside California.

California ranks last among the states in student-to-teacher ratios and would need 100,000 additional teachers right now to bring that ratio to the national average, according to the California Teachers Association. Sacramento State is on the forefront of trying to change that.

“This event is designed to address a regional workforce need – to connect schools with highly qualified teachers and other full-time, part-time, internship, and volunteer positions,” says Melissa Repa, interim director of Sac State’s Career Center.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with professionals working in education, including school principals and district superintendents. On-site interviews will be conducted and some prospective employees might even be hired on the spot.

A comprehensive list of attendees can be found online at csus-csm.symplicity.com/events/students.php?mode=list&cf=EdExpo2017.