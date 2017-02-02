Black Youth Leadership Project to Host 18th Legislative Open House

by

The Black Youth Leadership Project (BYLP) will host its 18th Legislative Open House at the State Capitol on March 17, giving students an opportunity to learn how government works.

Applications are being accepted through Tuesday, February 7. Applications can be found online at https://goo.gl/forms/CvQNAGXcJOaZT2cE2. BYLP has done away with paper applications. Students must have a google email account to complete application. Notifications of acceptance for the 2017 Class of BYLP Legislators will be sent out February 21.

Founded in 1999, BYLP establishes, develops and implements educational programs for African American youth in California in the areas of leadership development, public speaking, the legislative process, public service, cultural awareness and identity.

BYLP is a nonprofit and nonpartisan educational organization dedicated to developing California’s next generation of public policy leaders. Since its inception, BYLP has served more than 2,700 students and has helped make the Capitol and it’s African American staff more accessible to youth. For more on the organization’s efforts, visit http://bylp.org/