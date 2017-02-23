BAPAC hosts 2017 Economic, Social Equity & Cannabis Forum

by

(SACRAMENTO) – The Sacramento Chapter of the Black American Political Association of California (BAPAC) presents its 2017 Economic, Social Equity and Cannabis Forum on Friday, February 24. The event is set to be held at the Capitol Event Center, located at 1020 11th Street.

The forum will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is designed to prepare communities of color for a seat at the table in a booming $20 billion dollar industry. Forum will provide a full day of insight and in-depth discussions with cannabis industry leaders to address critical issues of access and parity in the legal cannabis industry.

Experts will be on hand to educate people of color on their legal rights and responsibilities on what they can and cannot do with cannabis; to help engage people of color on how to leverage resources, skillsets, contacts and political leaders in support of their individual endeavors; and empower people of color to make informed personal and professional decisions on if and how they will participate in the industry.

Registration is $149 through February 23 and $175 at the door. Special cost for students and seniors aged 65 and older is $65. Cost for BAPAC Sacramento members is $50. Continental breakfast and lunch provided.

BAPAC’s mission is to educate, engage and empower California communities of color in an effort to restore and promote social and economic equity.

For more information, call (916) 750-0086 or visit www.BAPACSac.org