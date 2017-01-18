Stockton’s First Black and Youngest Big City Mayor is Sworn In

by

STOCKTON (CBM) -Last week over 800 hundred Stockton residents and supporters attended the swearing-in ceremony of the city’s first Black and youngest mayor to lead a city over 100,000 in U.S. history. Michael Tubbs speech set the tone and extended an invitation for the entire community to come together and keep Stockton moving forward collectively.

Tubbs speech laid out his objectives and direction for the city and praised voters for approving initiatives in November that will invest in literacy services, public recreation, and partnering with the county to tackle the homeless crisis. Tubbs celebrated the diversity and spoke of the city being a model for the nation to follow.

Profile:

Age: 26 native of Stockton

Marital Status: Engaged

Education: Franklin High School, Stanford University

Profession: Educator

Elected: City Council 6th district in 2012 (South Stockton)

Priorities: