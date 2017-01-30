North Sacramento Community to Protest Clearing of Officers in Mann Shooting

by

SACRAMENTO – After the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office’s decision not to charge two police officers in the July shooting death of a Black man, a local action group is calling for members of the community to join in a protest.

The North Sacramento Community Coalition is spearheading a protest on Monday, January 30. The coalition is asking others to join them at 4:00 p.m. at the corner of Del Paso Boulevard and Edgewater Street. Joseph Mann was shot multiple times on Del Paso on July 11, 2016. Video from the area shows Mann moving away from officers before they opened fire from a few feet away.

The DA’s office released a written statement on Friday that maintains that the officers involved were “threatened” along with several civilians by Mann, who was wielding a knife.

“Joseph Mann was acting aggressively while under the influence of methamphetamine,” the statement reads.

“Sacramento police officers attempted to detain Mann after multiple civilian witnesses reported that Mann displayed a knife in a threatening manner and appeared to them to also be carrying a firearm.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg also issued a statement on the DA’s office decision.

Steinberg wrote that he has an “enormous respect for the men and women” working for SPD, “but what unfolded with Joseph Mann is extremely tragic, unacceptable.”

“I will be laser focused on the results of the ongoing internal investigation. If the internal investigation concludes officers were following policy, then it is past time for us to change those policies. There must be accountability,” he continued.

The North Sacramento Community Coalition says it wants as many people as possible to join in the Monday gathering and is calling on the faith based community and other community and neighborhood groups to attend and express their disagreement.

Area activists are upset that the DA’s office, led by Anne Schubert, also cleared police officers in the April shooting of another African American man, Daizon Flenaugh.