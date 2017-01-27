Metro Chamber hosts Annual Business Awards Dinner

by

(SACRAMENTO) The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Business Awards dinner on Friday, January 27. The black-tie dinner is in its 122nd year and will be held in the Hyatt Regency’s Grand Ballroom.

This year’s honorees include former Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson, who will receive the Sacramentan of the Year Award and Chet Hewitt, head of the Sierra Health Foundation, who will receive the Al Geiger Memorial Award. Other awards are: Businesswoman of the Year.

Ann Madden Rice, UC Davis Medical Center; Businessman of the Year Chris Granger, Sacramento Kings; Centennial Business Hall of Fame American Red Cross Gold Country and Sacramento City College; Business Hall of Fame Relles Florist and Visit Sacramento; Small Business of the Year Fleet Feet Sacramento; Al Geiger Memorial Award Dennis Mangers, Community Activist, Peter McCuen Award for Civic Entrepreneurs Carol Garcia, Community 1st Bank; Volunteer of the Year, Jim Alves, SMUD and Holly Harper, Sutter Health; Young Professional of the Year Phil Tretheway, Position Interactive; and Ambassador of the Year Karlee Cemo-McIntosh, Visit Sacramento.

Organizers say the event is the Chamber’s opportunity to “honor and thank those in the community making an impact and dedicated to growing our region.”

Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. with a networking reception. Dinner and the program is set to run 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $215 for Chamber members and $295 for non-members. For more information, call (916) 552-6800 or visit www.metrochamber.org/events.