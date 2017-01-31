Celebrate 19th Annual “Sacramento Museum Day” this Saturday

by

(SACRAMENTO) – Individuals and families looking to get out and do something this weekend can take advantage of the 19th Annual “Sacramento Museum Day” on Saturday, February 4.

With 26 museums and local destinations participating, the 2017 Sacramento Museum Day is presented by Sutter Health and Bank of America. Participating local museums will offer free or half-priced admission from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Most of the more than 25 museums will offer free admission whereas two destinations located in residential areas — the Sacramento Zoo and Fairytale Town — will offer half-priced admission to offset parking and traffic control costs.

Coordinated by the Sacramento Association of Museums (SAM) and Visit Sacramento, the annual event is a popular cultural tradition designed to encourage all members of the community to experience the Capital City’s incredible wealth of art, history, science and wildlife — at little or no cost. Many of the museums are within walking distance of each other and easily accessible via public transportation. Event coordinators suggest that guests plan to visit no more than two or three different museums on this day in order to allow adequate time to enjoy the experience and to travel between individual sites.

In addition to offering free or reduced cost admission, many of the destinations are offering special activities during Sacramento Museum Day.

“Every year is unique and offers exciting new discoveries for guests to explore on Sacramento Museum Day,” said Sacramento Association of Museums Chair Sharon Stone Smith.

Participating Museums for Sacramento Museum Day 2017 include: California Agriculture Museum – California Automobile Museum – California Museum – California State Capitol Museum – California State Library – California State Railroad Museum – Don & June Salvatori California Pharmacy Museum – Fairytale Town – Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park – Locke Boarding House Museum – Maidu Museum & Historic Site (Roseville) – Museum of Medical History – Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum – Old Sacramento State Historic Park – Powerhouse Science Center Discovery Campus – Roseville Utility Exploration Center – Sacramento Children’s Museum – Sacramento Historic City Cemetery – Sacramento History Museum – Sacramento Zoo – Sojourner Truth African American Museum – State Indian Museum – Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park – Verge Center for the Arts – Wells Fargo History Museum (Capitol Mall) – Wells Fargo History Museum (Old Sacramento).

More detailed information about participating museums, addresses, limitations, suggested parking and public transit options is available at www.sacmuseums.org, or by calling Visit California at (916) 808-7777.