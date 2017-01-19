African American Organizations to Honor Newly Appointed Executive Director of the California League of Cities

by

(SACRAMENTO) – The newly appointed Executive Director of the League of California Cities will be honored by a number of statewide African American organizations Thursday evening in Sacramento.

Carolyn Coleman, the first Black woman to serve in the role for the League of California Cities, will be honored at Cafeteria 15L in Downtown Sacramento from 5-6:30 p.m. tonight.

Ms. Coleman has more than 25 years of experience as a leader and an advocate in the public and private sectors, including as deputy mayor for the City of Indianapolis, Indiana. As deputy mayor, she led the administration’s initiatives involving metropolitan development, parks and public works and served as the mayor’s chief liaison to community-based and neighborhood organizations and their leadership.

She joined the the LCC last month after a decade with the National League of Cities in Washington D.C. as senior executive and director of federal advocacy.

Established in 1898, the League of California Cities is a nonprofit statewide association that advocates for cities with the state and federal governments and provides education and training services to elected and appointed city officials.

The event will be hosted by the League of California Cities African American Caucus in conjunction with the California Legislative Black Caucus, California Black Media, Fortune School of Education, California Black School Boards Association, and the California Association of African American Superintendents and Administrators.

For more information, call (951) 847-5977 or email leagueaac@gmail.com