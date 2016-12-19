Shows, movies on Netflix now available for download for later viewing

December 19, 2016 by Leave a Comment
Email, RSS Follow
Email
Pin It

YORK (AP) – Netflix subscribers can now download shows and movies to watch during a flight, when traveling by car, or for any other time when there is limited or no access to the internet.
The download option was announced Wednesday and a number of shows and movies were made instantly available, including “Breaking Bad,” ”Narcos” and “Spotlight.”

Netflix Inc., based in Los Gatos, California, says more downloadable content is coming at no additional charge for users.

There has been a push by subscribers to get access to Netflix shows offline.

Amazon.com Inc., which runs a rival video streaming service, has allowed users to download select shows and movies for about a year.

Email, RSS Follow
Email
Pin It
Filed Under: Entertainment Tagged With: , ,

Speak Your Mind